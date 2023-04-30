Are Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson still together? Relationship explored as the pair appear on Couples Retreat 2023

Couples Retreat, VH1’s hit series, is set to premiere on MTV as part of its Tuesday Night Takeover as both networks come under Paramount+. As part of the switch-up, several VH1 shows will air on the other network to attract a wider audience for the series. As part of the show’s format, six celebrity couples will take part in various activities to improve their relationship and their trust in one another as they take over Sin City.

One of the couples set to appear on the show is Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson from the Love & Hip Hop franchise. While fans speculated that the two were having a rocky time towards the end of 2022, Kendra cleared the air by stating that the couple is “solid” during an interview with Distractify.

Couples Retreat's Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson got married in 2021

One of the six couples set to appear in the upcoming MTV series is Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast members got married in 2021 but have been together since 2015. While Yung has been on the show for a really long time, fans were first introduced to Kendra during season 8.

Fans have witnessed the ups and downs of the upcoming Couples Retreat's cast members marriage and relationship during the Atlanta series, and there was even speculation for a while about the two being at odds with one another.

During the previous season of the show, it was revealed that Yung Joc was in a relationship with Meda, one of Spice’s friends, for years and that she was unaware of him being in a serious relationship with Kendra. It was also revealed that Yung had a child with another woman, but since they were on a break when it happened, Kendra decided to let it slide.

However, during an interview that the couple did for SUAVV Magazine, the reality stars said certain things that made fans feel that they may end up parting ways. During the interview, the upcoming Couples Retreat cast member stated that she didn’t want his children to follow in his footsteps.

Kendra later cleared the air while in conversation with Distractify by saying that she could have articulated her point better. She added that she wanted the children to “mirror his good attributes and traits.”

She continued:

"During the interview, I meant to say that I don't want them to do some of the bad things or just some of the more distasteful things that their father might have done. But as far as their integrity, seeing how loving Jasiel is, how great of a man he is, of course, I want each of them to be that type of man and exhibit that side of Jasiel."

The Couples Retreat couple recently spoke to BET about their relationship and stated that they purchased their dream home together, where they celebrated the New Year. Yung added during the conversation that they’ve taken more time to get to know each other.

He added:

"I feel like building trust with people takes time. Set small goals, so that person can trust you. Show them through your words that it means something, and that you're not just pacifying the situation."

Tune in on Tuesday, May 2, to watch the season premiere of Couples Retreat at 9 pm ET on MTV.

