"He looks better to be honest": Yung Joc shaved head look goes viral post Tory Lanez guilty verdict

American rapper and TV personality Yung Joc shaved his head shortly after Tory Lanez was recently found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. In an interview with Vlad TV, Yung Joc had previously vowed to shave his head bald if the Canadian artist was found guilty, stating:

“I’ma just say this, okay? I made a bet with Shyneka and Shawty Shawty on my morning show that if Tory is found guilty, I’ll shave my head. I’ll shave my whole head bald.”

The rapper further explained the bet he made with his co-host:

“I told Shyneka if Tory [is] innocent, she gotta come to work with the braids that be under the weave. Can’t get ’em fresh, I need the weave patted down braids, the Beyoncé pat my weave braids. She gotta come to work like that.”

Yung Joc also noted that he did not mean to make fun of the situation:

“I can’t wait to see how this video turns out. Either way, this is a very unfortunate situation. Just through the eyes of watching it, I don’t ever want anyone to feel like I’m making fun of their situation, ’cause it’s very unfortunate and it’s very bad for our culture, but I pray that this plays out fair.”

Yung Joc's claim on going bald resurfaces on the internet after Tory Lanez is found guilty, netizens have a blast

As soon as The Color Violet artist's verdict came out, Yung Joc's claim on going bald if Lanez was found guilty resurfaced. DJ Vlad, in whose interview Joc had made the the claim, tweeted that it was confirmed the rapper would shave his head.

In a video, the rapper can be seen getting his head shaved by his fellow Morning Takeover host, Shyneka. In the video footage, the latter can be heard saying:

“This [is] for Meg thee Stallion. This [is] for Meg and Roc Nation.”

Twitterati had a blast, reacting to Yung Joc's previously made bet. They took to their handles and posted some very entertaining reactions. Check out some of these tweets below:

Megan Thee Stallion had claimed that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot

Earlier this week, a Los Angeles jury found Canadian rapper and singer Tory Lanez guilty of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the Hollywood Hills in July 2020. The former was found guilty of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

As per reports, Lanez pleaded not guilty to all three charges formerly, but now faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation to his native country.

In her testament, the Savage artist had accused Lanez of shooting her after she exited the vehicle they were seated in. According to Billboard Magazine, she had stated that things were tense between the two rappers in the vehicle. Also seated with them was Thee Stallion's former friend and assistant, Kelsey Harris.

The Thot Shit rapper noted that when she left the car, Lanez shot her in the foot.

“I started walking away and I hear Tory yell, ‘Dance, b***h. I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet and I see all of this blood.”

In August 2020, on an Instagram Live, she had claimed:

“Tory shot me. I didn't get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they're saying that. When the police came because the neighbors called the police … the police come — I'm scared. All this sh*t going on with the police … I didn't want to die.”

In September of that very year, Tory Lanez released a song titled Money Over Fallouts, which accused Megan Thee Stallion of lying about her getting shot.

