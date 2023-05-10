Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens fly in TikTok sensation Andrew Savoia for exotic Cabo wedding

Getting married is one of the best days of anyone's life, and for Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, this is especially true.

Couples often try to make their wedding a moment to remember. For Biles and Owens, one thing they did was have Andrew Savoia play at their wedding.

Savoia is a TikTok and viral sensation who plays the cello. Biles stated on her Insagram post that she actually found him on TikTok. Savoia played at the couples ceremony, cocktail hour, and their private last dance.

Savoia playing his cello at the wedding.

Take a look at the wedding through Biles and Owens' eyes via Biles' Instagram page.

MEFeater Magazine @mefeater Absolutely Breathtaking! Simone Biles and NFL player, Jonathan Owens finally tied the knot over the weekend with a gorgeous wedding in Cabo San Lucas Absolutely Breathtaking! Simone Biles and NFL player, Jonathan Owens finally tied the knot over the weekend with a gorgeous wedding in Cabo San Lucas 💕 https://t.co/Iw6PAlkt3Z

The wedding was a lavish affair, and it looks like it was certainly an occasion to remember for both Owens and Biles. They now embark on the next phase of their lives together.

Andrew Savoia is surely going to gain more prominence after his performance at the wedding. After being noticed on TikTok to now be playing at the wedding of Biles and Owens, both professional athletes, he will no doubt have his fair share of offers.

Take a listen below to his music:

RM My Baby Blue💙🐨 @RMmybabyblue Great cello cover by Andrew Savoia

Cello and violin are my fave instruments! Great cello cover by Andrew SavoiaCello and violin are my fave instruments! 👏 Great cello cover by Andrew Savoia Cello and violin are my fave instruments! https://t.co/AqEgZ39B74

Jonathan Owens starting to make a name for himself in the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans

After going undrafted in 2018, Owens found himself on the roster of the Houston Texans, and that is where he has stayed ever since.

In each season, the safety has seen his gametime increase. From one game in 2019 to six in 2020 to then seven in 2021, his big break came last year.

While the Texans aren't exactly the best team in the NFL, Jonathan Owens got his shot and didn't waste it. He played and started in all 17 games last season for the Texans, totaling 125 combined tackles, a quarterback hit, and four padded down passes.

Still only 27 years old, Jonathan Owens has a lot of football left in him. After his superb season last year, he has capped it off my marrying his best friend in Biles.

