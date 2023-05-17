"A commitment of this magnitude": Couples Retreat fans slam Falynn for dating 23-year-old Jaylan

Couples Retreat returned on MTV with a brand new episode on Tuesday, May 16, at 9 pm ET. The episode showcased host AJ Johnson asking Falynn and Jaylan Pina to take a break in their relationship. Even though the two have been engaged for one year and have a baby together, AJ felt that they still had not dealt with their respective personal trauma.

Jaylan did not feel respected in their relationship and felt that he was not the one making decisions, despite being the one who supports 7 members, including two sisters of Falynn. AJ asked the couple to take a break and think about their relationship, which was lacking in several important aspects.

Falynn confessed that she was very protective of her daughter, as she herself was molested as a kid. She also confessed that she did not get the time to get over the betrayal from her ex-husband, who asked her to move out of the house within 13 days after a five-year-long marriage.

In their break time, 34-year-old Falynn was seen concerned that Jaylan could overthink some stuff. Jaylan, meanwhile, confessed in a hypnotherapy session that he felt inadequate and powerless. Couples Retreat fans slammed Falynn for dating a 23-year-old boy, who was 21 when they started to date.

They felt that he was not ready for "a commitment of this magnitude."

Ms. E. @teach_the_kids Why would Falyn want to jump into another marriage so quickly? It's so clear that Jayln is not ready for a commitment of this magnitude at 23 years of age. He hasn't found himself and what he wants to do with his life. #couplesretreat Why would Falyn want to jump into another marriage so quickly? It's so clear that Jayln is not ready for a commitment of this magnitude at 23 years of age. He hasn't found himself and what he wants to do with his life. #couplesretreat

Couples Retreat fans worried for Jaylan and his "responsibilities"

Couples Retreat fans felt that there was a lot of pressure on the young boy to take care of Falynn's family members. They also did not believe the story Falynn was giving in front of the cameras, as according to her former husband Simon, she was having an affair with Jaylan, who used to be her assistant, while they were married.

In the show, however, she is painting the picture that Simon cheated on her with Porsha Williams and asked her to move out of the house without any warning.

KMP @TheKMacole #CouplesRetreat Jaylan doesn’t want the relationship, and it’s clear why not. He got caught up and ended up with an instant family he wasn’t ready for. And Falynn be realistic about starting something with a 21yr old - now 23 at time of filming. Jaylan doesn’t want the relationship, and it’s clear why not. He got caught up and ended up with an instant family he wasn’t ready for. And Falynn be realistic about starting something with a 21yr old - now 23 at time of filming. 😑#CouplesRetreat

MellowedOutJuly @DallasMelliMel 21 year old soft spoken baby stressed from taking care of erbdy.. now l knw she didn’t leave her whole husband for a kid that’s just starting out in life #couplesretreat 21 year old soft spoken baby stressed from taking care of erbdy.. now l knw she didn’t leave her whole husband for a kid that’s just starting out in life #couplesretreat

Jill Jones @Q6hPRN I agree. They so young. They dnt even look happy together #couplesretreat I agree. They so young. They dnt even look happy together #couplesretreat

KB @kyrablvck #couplesretreat Falynn cheated on her millionaire husband to be with a man who won’t even express his emotions to her… #rhoa Falynn cheated on her millionaire husband to be with a man who won’t even express his emotions to her… #rhoa #couplesretreat

Ask E @ericka243 #MTV I’m confused didn’t Falynn get pregnant with the assistant child? On couples retreat she said Simon betrayed her ? Some one fill me in #Couplesretreat I’m confused didn’t Falynn get pregnant with the assistant child? On couples retreat she said Simon betrayed her ? Some one fill me in #Couplesretreat #MTV

Britney Marie @ItsMISSHarris #MTVCouplesRetreat Idk if I believe this version that Falynn is telling about her previous marriage 🤔 #couplesretreat Idk if I believe this version that Falynn is telling about her previous marriage 🤔 #couplesretreat #MTVCouplesRetreat

Jaylan did a personal hypnotherapy session

Jaylan wanted to work on himself and thus decided to do a one-on-one session to sort out his "issues." The hypnotherapist managed to get out a very big confession from Jaylan, which was that he felt helpless as a kid when his mother was being beaten.

She asked him to say some affirmations like he has a voice and that he deserved to be heard. He started to cry soon after, saying that he felt "inadequate." Bre-Z, a cast member, also noticed that Jaylan was feeling alone and advised him to "love yourself" before taking care of anyone else.

