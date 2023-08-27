90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 13: Release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 is set to return with a brand new episode this Sunday, August 27, at 8 pm ET on TLC. In the upcoming segment, Jasmine and Gino go head on as they argue about the former's living conditions and rent.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 reads:

"Christian invites a stranger to Thanksgiving; Meisha suspects Nicola has a problem with her past; David has a surprise for Sheila; Gino and Jasmine's problems come to a head; Riley tells Violet he contacted a PI."

Jasmine and Gino argue over rent in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 13

In the upcoming episode of the TLC show, Jasmine and Gino get into a massive argument. The former believes that Gino should pay the rent for her apartment until she gets her K-1 visa. However, Gino disagrees with her reasoning.

Even though Jasmine expresses that she is tired of constantly moving, she tries to explains her situation and ask for his help. Gino tells her that it's "best of the best" before he asks her if she could find an apartment for a lesser amount of rent, but she declines.

"I know that he could afford it so paying for the apartment until the visa comes through shouldn't be an issue. But for me, it is not just about the apartment. Gino has had so many opportunities to show me that I am his priority."

She lists the things that the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 cast member could do to show her she matters. This includes hiring an immigration lawyer and paying for the apartment. Moreover, she notes that she's sick of his behavior, while Gino offers other solutions like finding more affordable housing. However, when Jasmine doesn't change her mind, he calls her a "little spoiled."

"I've been so good to you. But I'm a little spoiled just for asking for a decent place?"

At this point, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 cast member recalls Gino spending a lot of money on his "sugar babies" when they met, adding that he would take his ex-partners for expensive trips. She told him that he was comfortable paying for a week's vacation that costed more than what she's "begging" him to pay for a month's worth of rent.

Gino then tells her that the situations cannot be comparated, and the two continue bickering. Jasmine demands that he leaves and throws her clothes out of the closet. In response, Gino does the same before Jasmine storms out of the room.

Sheila works on her sign language

In a clip uploaded to social media, David is getting ready to go back to the US, and Sheila wants to tell him how much she would miss him. So far, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 couple have been communicating either through a phone or with the help of a translator.

David tells her that they should practice her sign language so they can communicate better. While signing, she tells him that she will try her best since he knows that she doesn't know a lot yet.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member then asks her why she didn't learn to sign previously. She tells him that before they met, they used to text and use "a little sign." David tells the cameras that Sheila not practicing bothers him and that he ignored it in the past.

Tune in on this Sunday evening to watch the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 on TLC.