"David is a sweetheart": 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans praise the cast member for bonding with Jhonreil 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 aired a brand new episode this week. In the latest segment, which aired on Sunday, August 20, 2023, Sheila expressed her concerns about her son Jhonreil not being able to bond with David since they don't know each other's language.

However, David, who plans on proposing to Sheila, decided to give it a shot and the couple went to spend the day together at the beach. During that time, David played games with Jhonreil and made him feel comfortable despite their language barrier.

Fans took to social media to react to David bonding with Sheila's son and called him a "sweetheart."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans are happy that David made the effort to bond with Sheila's son

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, fans saw David and Sheila's relationship deepen as the former spent time with Sheila's son, Jhonreil.

The connection came as a result of Sheila expressing her concerns about the two being unable to bond and there not being enough time to do it. Since David planned on proposing to her, it was important for him to cultivate a relationship with her son.

During the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode, they took the 12-year-old boy to the beach so that they could spend some time together. Although Sheila really wanted her boyfriend and her son to bond, she expressed her hesitation about the same to the cameras while in a confessional. She was worried that Jhonreil would find David "weird" due to his hearing impairment.

She asked David to bond with Jhonreil since he is very shy. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member told her boyfriend through his interpreter that he needed to bond with her son so that the latter won't be shy in the future.

David later noted the importance of him bonding with the son and letting the cameras know about his plans to propose.

"It's important for me to have a relationship with Sheila's son. I want to propose to her on this trip, so I need to prove to her I plan on being a good father," he said.

Since the two cannot communicate properly, as David is deaf and Jhonreil doesn't speak English, David was concerned about how to go about it. However, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 cast member decided to challenge him to a game of thumb war in the cab.

David told the cameras that while he was concerned, he realized that kids like to play around, which made the language barrier seem like less of a big deal.

When the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 ouple reached the beach, David splashed around with Jhonreil in the water. Jhonreil later said in an episode that while he was nervous when he initially met David, he no longer felt that way.

"I would like to learn sign language so we can talk a little," he said.

Fans took to social media to react to David bonding with Jhonreil and called it sweet. They further praised David for taking the initiative.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 will return next Sunday with a brand new episode on TLC.