90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 is set to return to screens with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Sheila and David talk about the expenses required to fix up Sheila's house, while Christian finally gets to meet Carmella.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Amanda and Razvan visit Dracula's castle; Jasmine makes progress with Gino's family; Cleo confronts Christian about his lie; Tyray finally meets the woman in the photos; Statler tells Dempsey she loves her -- and asks to move in."

Tune in on Sunday, August 13, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.

Sheila needs David's help to fix up her house in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, St. Elmo's Fire, fans will see the cast members further navigate their lives and relationships as they're met with more complications.

Sheila and David discuss how much money Sheila needs to fix up her house in a promo uploaded to social media. Through his interpreter, Sheila asks David how he will arrange the money required to fix up her house.

David tells her that it's going to be expensive and that he can't pay for all of it. He notes that he is not rich, which is why he works two jobs, and that "it's still hard."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days female cast member tells the interpreter that she's embarrassed to ask him for money because he already does so much for her, but she doesn't have an option because she doesn't have a job.

In a confessional, she notes that her situation is very difficult. She tells the cameras that she had a job before the pandemic and that it's been very hard for her to find one after that. She further added that she doesn't have anyone in her family who helps her financially.

David asks her if he helps her financially, would it allow her to find a job? He tells her that if she can find a job, she can contribute to fixing the house. She tells him that they can discuss it and that it's okay if he can't afford the expenses.

David notes that Sheila looks upset, and after giving it a thought for a minute, she thinks that he might think that she's just after his money. While David nods no," Sheila notes that he looks doubtful and tries to assure him that she's not after his money.

In another promo, Christian and Carmella finally meet up, but things seem a little awkward. As the two share an uncomfortable silence, Christian tells the cameras that seeing her in person is a "mind f*ck."

"To see her like in the flesh, I'm like dumbfounded, like Oh my God. She's dressed nice, she got her nails done, she looks better than the photos."

Tune in on Sunday, August 13, at 8 pm ET to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 11 on TLC.