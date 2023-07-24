"Horrible!!!"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans worried about Sheila's tattered home as network hints at parental death

In this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which aired on Sunday, July 23, David met Sheila's parents and her son. He was shocked to see the conditions in which she was living, amidst lanes with sewage water and smell of urine all over the house. They also did not have a roof, as it was blown away in a typhoon, and most of the stuff was almost burnt, as they had lost a lot of their belongings in a fire last year.

David now understood why Sheila needed help financially. During his stay there, the two slept on the floor for the night. Sheila's parents also behaved strangely in front of David. Her father could not have a conversation with him, even with the help of an interpreter. Her mother, who clearly needed hearing aids, could barely say hi to him.

Amidst all this, Sheila's son appreciated the gift that he bought for him, but did not ask any questions. Sheila was concerned that David might think that she is using him for his money, given the condition of her house.

In the next week's preview, David informs the crew that someone passed away when they went to sleep. This could be Sheila's mother or father, as she is later seen crying on a coffin.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans were concerned about Sheila's well-being after seeing her live in such "horrible" conditions.

BRANDY @Bran_Lynn #90dayfiancetheotherway Sheila home is horrible!!! I hate to see people live like this truly sad. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans feel bad for Sheila

Sheila's home was damaged significantly after it endured a typhoon and a fire in the same year. She has had no one to help her until she met David online, who sent her some money. Now, she was concerned about David thinking that she was just using him for his money when she loves him genuinely.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt sad that Sheila had to face such hardships and hoped that things would work out between her and David.

@Lauribel on Threads @thebadseed2 I’m old enough to remember when #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days viewers freaked out when Sheila and David went to bed at the hotel on night #1 without showering or changing out of their street clothes. Tonight put that in a different perspective, seeing the hovel she lives in.

Elaine Costa❤🍾🍷💰 @elove817

#90DayFiance

#90dayfiancebeforethe90days After seeing Sheila's house I think maybe people need to start asking to see their homes(in these 3rd world countries) on video cam.🤔

taylormeluch @taylormeluch Omg I don’t think I can wait - what happens to Sheila’s family that makes her cry like that?? #90dayfiance #90dayfiance beforethe90days

Jenn @jennellens I think Sheila was hesitant to explain how bad her living situation was because she didn’t want him to think she only wants money from him and it’s hard to tell that to someone who doesn’t have a frame of reference to understand #90DayFiance

Alba @AlbaNorthTweets pic.twitter.com/KbscrMUi4a I had a dirt cellar in a home built in the early 1900s that was in better shape than Sheila’s house. It really is heartbreaking. #90DayFiance

Sheila got jealous of David's interpreter

David hired an interpreter in Philippines as Sheila does not know how to use ASL. He chatted with the young female interpretator for a while, which made Sheila insecure. She even began crying in a confessional.

However, she did not tell this to David that she was concerned that he might pick the interpreter over her. Later on, David himself sent her home and it does not look like it will be an issue anymore.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.