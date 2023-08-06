90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Razvan's friend has a conversation with Amanda about their relationship, while Dempsey's father learns about her and Statler's relationship for the first time.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Things get kinky with Gino and Jasmine; Amanda thinks Razvan is using her; Statler reveals her intentions to Dempsey's dad; Tyray gets ready to meet the real Carmella; Meisha and Nicola try to work things out; Cleo's trust in Christian is shaken."

Tune in on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.

Amanda and Razvan's relationship gets questioned by Diana in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, titled S*x, Lies, and Videotape, Razvan's friend, Diana, has a conversation with Amanda about the nature of their relationship.

In a promo uploaded to social media, she asks the season 6 cast member how her relationship is going and adds that they fight a lot. Diana asks her whether she loves Razvan or if she's only attached to him because she doesn't understand how, just at the beginning of their relationship, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, cast members could fight as much as they do.

"If I start a relationship, I want peace, not to fight," Diana tells Amanda.

Amanda tells her that she loves him and that if she didn't think she had feelings for him or if he wasn't worth it, she wouldn't have left her children for three weeks to visit him.

Diana tells her that she is asking the season 6 cast member this question because, when she sees the way the couple looks at one another and the eye contact they share, they seem toxic.

While Amanda initially thinks she is joking and laughs, she then realizes that her boyfriend's friend is being serious and tells her that she doesn't believe their relationship is toxic. She notes that she thinks they love each other very much.

Razvan's friend wonders how it's possible to fall in love in only six days and tells her that it's hard for her to understand.

"It is difficult to hear Diana call my relationship with Razvan toxic. I don't know if Diana has ulterior motives if she like, has a crush on Razvan or I don't know, maybe that's the reason she's so critical about our relationship," Amanda says in a confessional.

Diana tells her that she's just a good friend and doesn't want to see the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star get hurt because he's suffered a lot in the past due to his divorce and other things. She tells Amanda that his heart was extremely guarded after that.

"I don't want you to play with him," she adds.

Diana later adds in a confessional that she doesn't believe that the two are in love and states that she doesn't believe that it's possible to love someone in such a short amount of time.

