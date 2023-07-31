"Pretty angry about it"- Why are 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slamming Jasmine in episode 9?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 9, which aired on TLC this Sunday, July 30, once again featured an intense fight between Jasmine and Gino. The former took Gino to a jewelry store under the pretense that she wanted to buy a birthday gift for her sister and started to see engagement rings there. Gino had bought her a ring previously, but she had lost it.

Jasmine admitted that she did not like the ring and would not even buy it for anyone, so she sometimes wore the ring her ex-husband gave her. Gino was shocked by this and assured her that he would buy her a ring when she came to the US but not right now.

Jasmine started to make a whole scene about it in front of everyone, pressurizing him to buy it since they had been waiting for the K1 visa for more than 12 months.

She also screamed at Gino for not hiring an immigration lawyer to get her into US quickly. Gino was hurt by this as he had himself filed papers for his ex-wife from Brazil and it was successful.

He even asked her to hire a lawyer with her own money, which caused her to scream at him.

Later, she started to cry and said that she was tired of "trying my best" when she meant nothing to Gino.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Jasmine for wanting more of Gino's money and asked the latter to see her true intentions with him, which is to enter the US.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans feel Jasmine is using Gino for his money and Visa

Gino surprised Jasmine with a cheap promise ring, saying that he would work harder on their relationship and would buy her a ring in the US. She tried to look excited about it but kept wondering how much it costs.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Jasmine for her greedy behavior and called her the "cruelest" cast member.

The Shady Lady 🇱🇨🇨🇦 @NKallicharan



#90DayFiance

#90dayfiancebeforethe90days For someone who doesn't want to leave her family/life behind to go to the US, Jasmine is DESPERATE to go to the US, No matter how many times she says she doesn't want to go since she knows no one there.

Ｍａｒｙ Ｌｙｎｎ @MlynnrK Jasmine is the worstttttttt ……. Instead of spending money on her face and body she could get a lawyer #90dayfiance

Jasmine refused to sign a prenup

Jasmine made a whole scene when Gino asked her to sign a prenup stating that she would get money if he cheated on her or if he initiated the divorce. Even though the conditions were very fair, Jasmine refused to sign it.

Later, she asked Gino to create a will with her name in it. She felt that she would be left all alone is USA if something happened to Gino and she did not want to land with nothing in hand, like her divorce from her previous marriage.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET.