"Clearly not invested"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Christian for wasting Cleo's time

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 9 featured another awkward conversation between Cleo and Christian about their relationship. The pair had been talking online for a long period of time and Christian knew that his partner for trans and autistic.

In the episode, he took her to a club sort of a place where he talked to other women, urging Cleo to also join them, despite knowing that she was uncomfortable in such situations. He also confessed that the flight attendant refused to give him a drink for talking to other crew members on the plane.

He even led Cleo on by saying things like "babymaking music" and "s*xy times," but later on did not sleep with her. He explained that he was nervous about sleeping with a trans woman and wanted to first ensure that they connect well. He also gave the excuse that he wanted women to make him feel special by making the first move.

Cleo, however, refused to buy this, as she had always known him to be flirtatious and engaging in a lot of PDA (Public Display of Affection).

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt that Christian was trying not to look like the bad guy, but was not at all interested in Cleo in a romantic manner.

Christian is clearly not invested & is wasting Cleo's time, but he ain't trying to be seen as the bad guy. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans feel bad for Cleo

P. G. @lime1304

Why is he wasting her time? Christian is not attracted to Chloe at all.Why is he wasting her time? #90DayFiance

I want Christian to stop pretending to like Cleo and wasting her time. Please stop acting like you were unaware that she is trans and autistic.

Rose's Reactions @90DaySunday

#90dayfiancebeforethe90days

#90DayFiance Christian! Take you and that 8 yard combover back home and quit wasting Cleo's time!

Oh so now it's the Autism that is a problem…Christian needs to stop wasting Cleo's time and go home…

CashLikeJohnny @BanksLikeAsh

Fool I’ve Ever Seen. He Annoys Me Beyond Measure. Millions Of People Realize You Dont Actually Like Cleo Now That You’re Live In The Flesh. Stop Wasting Her Time & Ours, Go Home! Christian Is The Biggest Gas LightingFool I’ve Ever Seen. He Annoys Me Beyond Measure. Millions Of People Realize You Dont Actually Like Cleo Now That You’re Live In The Flesh. Stop Wasting Her Time & Ours, Go Home! #90dayfiance beforethe90days #90dayfiance

Cleo has difficulties interacting with new people

Cleo is autistic and therefore has a difficult time dealing with strangers or people overall. Christian, meanwhile, enjoys partying.

After their first date, he talked to her about her experience. He felt that she was always overwhelmed with other people. Cleo explained that since they are in a relationship, they will have to do things for each other and go to different types of places.

After this, Christian asked her to have a date at their own home and gifted her a VR set to play games. This was like distorted reality, and therefore, Cleo liked it.

