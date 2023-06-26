"So refreshing"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans glad to see Cleo, who is trans and neurodivergent, join the cast

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 4 introduced fans to Christian and Cleo, who have been talking online for a year. In the episode, it was revealed that Cleo has autism. The episode also revealed that she has been transitioning into a girl for the past 9 years. Christian was hesitant to tell his friends about their physical chemistry but did admit that he has never dated a transwoman before.

Cleo confessed that as a kid, she used to pray every night that she would wake up the next day as a boy. She even rehearsed dialogues as men and practiced them in front of the mirror, but ultimately chose to "be herself."

She was scared that Christian was way too extroverted for her. Cleo also revealed that she was waiting for the right person to have her surgery.

She also said that she is neurodivergent and has to wear a sunflower tag to indicate the same. Using astrology as her passion, Cleo was able to connect with the camera crew after she stuttered a bit.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans were glad to see the representation on the show and hoped that Cleo would find her partner in Christian.

ABTAYLORXO @abtaylor_xo Watching the latest episode of #90DayFiance : Before the 90 Days. It's so refreshing to meet Cleo, a person with autism, but may not appear to be neurodivergent to others at first glance. Her intro segment is speaking to me. Watching the latest episode of #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days. It's so refreshing to meet Cleo, a person with autism, but may not appear to be neurodivergent to others at first glance. Her intro segment is speaking to me. 💙

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days earns praise from fans for on-screen representation

Cleo said that voices and people can be too triggering for her, adding that she has never dated someone as extroverted as Christian, who calls himself the life of any party.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans hoped that Cleo would find a partner soon and were happy to see neurodivergent as well as trans people being represented on national TV.

BeccaB @BBfangirltweets #90DayFiance #ASD I love that Cleo has her fidgets & headphones with her, tells her friend she needs a minute, and stops the crew to interact about what she needs. Awesome self advocating. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #ASD mom #Neurodiversity I love that Cleo has her fidgets & headphones with her, tells her friend she needs a minute, and stops the crew to interact about what she needs. Awesome self advocating. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance #ASD #ASDmom #Neurodiversity

LysaCat @LysaCat #BeforeThe90Days Cleo is super likable! I hope it works out for her but I’m not sold on this dude #90DayFiance Cleo is super likable! I hope it works out for her but I’m not sold on this dude #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days

Cleo is insecure about Christian not being attracted to her

Cleo admitted to her fears about Christian in a confessional:

"Me being autistic, I’m very introverted and kind of worried that this could cause some friction," she said.

She was concerned that Christian was not going to stay in a committed relationship with a transgender woman like her. Christian has tried to explain to her that he is attracted to her, but Cleo feels that seeing her in real might change his feelings.

Christian’s friends also asked him about Cleo’s gender confirmation surgery, but he declined to give a concrete answer, saying instead:

"So, Cleo and I have discussed our anatomy. And I know everything there is to know about her. But when my friends and family broach the subject, I just find it extremely uncomfortable to answer it."

It is unknown whether the pair is currently dating.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

