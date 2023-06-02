Strawberry Moon spiritual meaning, manifestation, and all you need to know about the phenomenon in 2023

As we enter into June 2023, leaving behind the delicate blossoms of spring, the first full moon a.k.a the Strawberry Moon marks the beginning of summer. The lunar event will reach its peak on the evening of Saturday, June 4, 2023, around 11:42 pm EST.

Despite its name, the term has nothing to do with the appearance of the heavenly body. According to the Farmers Almanac, full moon names are derived from a number of places including Native American, Colonial American, and European cultures. They traditionally use it to keep track of changing seasons.

The Farmers Almanac explains that the term Strawberry Moon comes from the Native American Algonquian tribe that resides in the northeastern regions of the United States. After spring when flowers bloom comes the season when wild strawberries ripen and are ready to be gathered, thus lending it the moniker.

The lunar phenomenon is relevant in many cultures as it signifies abundance and prosperity, and a time to attain goals.

Strawberry Moon: The lunar event is said to bring hope and positivity

Astrology states that the Strawberry moon this year will be illuminated in the house of Sagittarius, which is the last fire sign in the zodiac. It is ruled by Jupiter, which represents adventure and exploration.

According to Lifestyle Asia, many believe that this lunar event will bring "hope, positivity, and the fruition of plans," making it a perfect time to focus on future goals.

According to Bustle, there are several ways to manifest this spiritual positivity. One must foremost relinquish all negative thoughts and energies. Astrologer Stina Garbis explains that a full moon is a good time to release. It can be done by writing down all heavy thoughts, problems, or anything weighing one down and then burning it.

Garbis adds that to continue the manifestation, one must now write down all that they want to bring into their lives including future goals. Then one must fill a clear bottle with water and place the list under the bottle in a place where it can bathe in the moonlight overnight. One can then drink the water.

Another method to manifest is the abundance ritual where one goes outside for a trek or a walk in nature and meditates about future self and dreams.

What are the alternative names for the Strawberry Moon?

Many cultures have different names for full moons that are based on a common activity that occurs during the time. The strawberry moon is called Blooming Moon among the Anishinaabe people to signify the flowering season. While the names Green Corn Moon (Cherokee) or Hoer Moon (Western Abenaki) suggest it's time to tend to crops.

In certain cultures, it is a time when certain animals or reptiles birth their young ones, giving the first full moon in June the name Birth Moon (Pacific Northwest) or Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon (Canadian tribes).

In Europe, the moon is called Honey Moon or Mead Moon, a term referencing the fact that traditionally June was the month of marriage and was named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno.

In addition to the strawberry moon, one will be able to see Mars pass the constellation of cancer near the beehive cluster and it will be visible to the naked eye.

