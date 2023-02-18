"They got that Simpson Springfield water": Louisville water contamination fears emerge as East Palestine video goes viral

Louisville Water officials were urged to address the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment issue. This comes after the toxic chemical explosion led to Louisville residents being weary of the state of water in their localities. Meanwhile, video of polluted water in an East Palestine locality has also gone viral online.

Today, a video of a woman testing East Palestine water went viral across social media platforms. In the clip, she was seen throwing a device into the water, which would create rainbow-colored patterns indicating that the water was contaminated. In the viral clip, several blobs of the pattern spread across the waterbody.

The clip was uploaded to Twitter user @nicksortor’s account. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed over nine million views and 83.2K likes. The video was also uploaded to other platforms including Reddit and Instagram.

Nick Sortor @nicksortor Even MORE proof that the EPA is LYING to the people of East Palestine.



THIS WATER IS INSANELY CONTAMINATED. Even MORE proof that the EPA is LYING to the people of East Palestine. THIS WATER IS INSANELY CONTAMINATED. https://t.co/rNlNxxBTDd

Reacting to the viral video of the contaminated water, one netizen wrote online:

Netizen reacts to contaminated water in East Palestine, Ohio (Image via Reddit)

Netizens raise concerns over compromised drinking water in East Palestine and surrounding towns

Internet users were troubled to see the status of the water in East Palestine, Ohio. Despite officials assuring residents that the water was safe and usable, netizens did not believe the same. Several netizens criticized officials for allegedly not telling them the truth about the chemical contamination and putting residents’ health at risk. A few comments online read:

hunter👁️ @AxieCowboy @nicksortor This is so sad to see happening in our own back yard @nicksortor This is so sad to see happening in our own back yard

Steven Steele @MrStevenSteele @nicksortor This is wild. Though I think your next stop should be to a Home Depot to get one of these. I wear one all the time when working around fumes etc. @nicksortor This is wild. Though I think your next stop should be to a Home Depot to get one of these. I wear one all the time when working around fumes etc. https://t.co/REzYPPocsB

Maile @MailePRMedia



I can’t imagine growing a garden in that land. This is going to take decades to clean up... if ever. @nicksortor That looks toxic and scary AF. The water, the soil, the land.I can’t imagine growing a garden in that land. This is going to take decades to clean up... if ever. @nicksortor That looks toxic and scary AF. The water, the soil, the land. I can’t imagine growing a garden in that land. This is going to take decades to clean up... if ever.

Thomas Underdahl @tcunderdahl @nicksortor If it's doing that to the water, what's happening to the air we breathe? @nicksortor If it's doing that to the water, what's happening to the air we breathe?

Jim Hood @JimHood31494019 @nicksortor That is crazy and frightening. This area should be an emergency priority. If you live there please move; this isn't going to end well. @nicksortor That is crazy and frightening. This area should be an emergency priority. If you live there please move; this isn't going to end well.

Louisville Water responds to concerns over contaminated water

Spencer Bruce, the CEO of Louisville Water company, debunked rumors of the Louisville water being contaminated with Mayor Craig Grenberg. This comes after several people believed that the East Palestine train derailment must have led to the water of surrounding cities and towns to get contaminated as well.

Bruce revealed in an interview that his organization has been testing Louisville water more than 200 times a day to ensure the safety of drinking water. He said:

“We are in the business of public health. We do over 200 tests every day to make sure your water is safe. And we’ve been monitoring this situation from day one. And I can assure you that your water is safe to drink.

Mayor Craig Greenberg @LouisvilleMayor Online rumors are circulating about our tap water, so CEO of @louisvillewater Spencer Bruce and I wanted to set the record straight. Louisville Water Company tests our water over 200 times a day, and has been monitoring the situation since day one. Our water is safe. Online rumors are circulating about our tap water, so CEO of @louisvillewater Spencer Bruce and I wanted to set the record straight. Louisville Water Company tests our water over 200 times a day, and has been monitoring the situation since day one. Our water is safe. https://t.co/yAzzRDYqYo

Louisville Water’s water quality manager also said in an interview with WDRB that the butyl acrylate that was released from the train explosion was not detected in the Louisville waters. He said:

“Over the past few days, there have been no detections of any of the chemicals related to the train derailment in the main stem of the river. The river did its job, and the chemical degraded over time like we thought it would. We don’t expect and anticipate any impacts on our treatment process or our drinking water quality.”

Since the derailment, residents complained of headaches, irritated eyes and nausea. They also claimed to have found dying and sick animals in the surroundings. People have been frustrated with the vague information being given by officials about the lasting effects of the disaster. Some have also revealed that they will continue drinking bottled water.

Poll : 0 votes