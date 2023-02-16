"Set for the new season of Stranger Things": Toxic chemical cloud over Ohio sparks concern online

Days after the horrific train derailment incident in East Palestine, Ohio, pictures of the aftermath faced and seen by people have come to the limelight.

On February 3, a train traveling from Illinois to Pennsylvania carrying toxic materials derailed at around 9 pm, seemingly due to a mechanical problem with a wheel bearing due to overheating.

Twenty of the train's 150 freight carriages were carrying hazardous items. The crash included over 50 carriages, with ten of them transporting toxic items.

SNAFUradio @SNAFUradio2 Ohio black cloud big Ohio black cloud big https://t.co/7YXZQeoPaD

Initially, the authorities were worried that the site might experience an explosion due to all the chemicals, but they were able to remove five carriages containing vinyl chloride, a toxic substance used to manufacture plastic.

Last week, while draining the chemicals into a trench, authorities burnt the chemicals in a controlled manner that led to a thick black cloud of smoke that was visible from up in the air.

"Deeply unsettling": Twitter reactions to Ohio's toxic chemical cloud

After an unverified picture of Ohio's toxic chemical cloud up in the air went viral on the internet, Twitterati expressed their concern. Several users noted that the cloud could lead to several health and environmental side effects, calling it "unsettling," "dangerous," and "crazy."

Others blamed the Biden administration for not taking any appropriate action against the catastrophe.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson

32 small businesses.

12 restaurants.

3 city parks.

2 playgrounds.

An elementary school.

A high school.



Pray for East Palestine Ohio 🏻



As you watch this black cloud of death encompass this little town don’t miss the 500 private homes in the shot.32 small businesses.12 restaurants.3 city parks.2 playgrounds.An elementary school.A high school.Pray for East Palestine Ohio As you watch this black cloud of death encompass this little town don’t miss the 500 private homes in the shot.32 small businesses. 12 restaurants. 3 city parks.2 playgrounds.An elementary school. A high school. Pray for East Palestine Ohio 🙏🏻 https://t.co/vFc7Shn1wv

George A. Hamalian @gahamalian Americans are outraged that the Biden administration and major publications ignore the environmental disaster in East Palestine (Ohio). Last week, a train derailment caused a major fire, and huge clouds of toxic chemicals covered the city. Americans are outraged that the Biden administration and major publications ignore the environmental disaster in East Palestine (Ohio). Last week, a train derailment caused a major fire, and huge clouds of toxic chemicals covered the city. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🇺🇲 Americans are outraged that the Biden administration and major publications ignore the environmental disaster in East Palestine (Ohio). Last week, a train derailment caused a major fire, and huge clouds of toxic chemicals covered the city. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/K0FEhWVtUq

James Ray ☭ @GoodVibePolitik Photos sent to me by an East Palestine, Ohio resident of the toxic cloud over their area taken from an airplane flying nearby. Deeply unsettling to see. Photos sent to me by an East Palestine, Ohio resident of the toxic cloud over their area taken from an airplane flying nearby. Deeply unsettling to see. https://t.co/Paq612Ge7X

Stone Cold Jane Austen @Magzdilla2early photo from a plane over East Palestine, Ohio. The cloud is extremely toxic and everyone living and breathing under it is in very real danger. photo from a plane over East Palestine, Ohio. The cloud is extremely toxic and everyone living and breathing under it is in very real danger. https://t.co/j87XzQ1Lai

Dominique Samuels @Dominiquetaegon What’s going on in East Palestine, Ohio sounds absolutely shocking.



Massive chemical cloud, fish, chickens and other animals dying en masse, yet officials are claiming the air is safe to breathe and water is safe to drink. What’s going on in East Palestine, Ohio sounds absolutely shocking. Massive chemical cloud, fish, chickens and other animals dying en masse, yet officials are claiming the air is safe to breathe and water is safe to drink. https://t.co/V2bynb1qtM

Vũ thế Hưng @vuthehung_1995



Thousands of gallons of carcinogenic vinyl chloride has spilled and burned in Ohio from a 50-train car derailment.



It's a giant cloud of polyvinyl chloride and tons of other harmful chemicals. @liz_churchill8 There is an environmental disaster in Ohio that all the big media is silent about.Thousands of gallons of carcinogenic vinyl chloride has spilled and burned in Ohio from a 50-train car derailment.It's a giant cloud of polyvinyl chloride and tons of other harmful chemicals. @liz_churchill8 There is an environmental disaster in Ohio that all the big media is silent about.Thousands of gallons of carcinogenic vinyl chloride has spilled and burned in Ohio from a 50-train car derailment.It's a giant cloud of polyvinyl chloride and tons of other harmful chemicals. https://t.co/JPKt9GyyZs

As mentioned above, five carriages of the derailed train were carrying vinyl chloride, a highly combustible gas used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Exposure to vinyl chloride is linked to a higher risk of a rare kind of liver cancer, along with primary liver cancer, brain and lung malignancies, leukemia, and lymphoma.

Other substances reportedly found by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the train were Ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate, and isobutylene.

Stephen Richardson @richirich1968



That's a giant cloud of polyvinyl chloride and a ton of other bad chemicals



The local police blew it up like a beached whale, now megatoxins are Chernobyling Ohio and there's a news blackout and the police are beating reporters and camera peopl @FalconryFinance | Ohio right nowThat's a giant cloud of polyvinyl chloride and a ton of other bad chemicalsThe local police blew it up like a beached whale, now megatoxins are Chernobyling Ohio and there's a news blackout and the police are beating reporters and camera peopl @FalconryFinance | Ohio right nowThat's a giant cloud of polyvinyl chloride and a ton of other bad chemicalsThe local police blew it up like a beached whale, now megatoxins are Chernobyling Ohio and there's a news blackout and the police are beating reporters and camera peopl https://t.co/pSQ5vUvmfJ

Moreover, the controlled burn also released phosgene and hydrogen chloride, the former being a highly toxic gas that causes breathing problems and vomiting.

After nearby East Palestine, Ohio, residents were asked to evacuate, on February 8, EPA carried out air monitoring that showed it was safe for them to return.

The EPA also conducted air quality tests in about 400 homes and didn't detect any toxic substances. They are also testing groundwater to see if there's any possible contamination.

