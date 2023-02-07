Listeria Contamination recall: From sandwiches to salads, all you need to know

Baltimore's Fresh Ideation Food Group is voluntarily recalling over 400 ready-to-eat snacks due to possible listeria contamination. The company made the announcement on Friday, February 3, via a press release published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

As per the company, the affected products include ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, and wraps, among other items, that were sold from January 24, 2023, to January 30, 2023. The announcement read:

"The recall was initiated after the company's environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes."

The affected areas include Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Listeria-contaminated products were sold under various brand names

As per the company's announcement, the listeria-affected products are sold under several brand names via retail stores, vending machines, and during travel with transportation vehicles. The products comprise items like bacon, eggs, and cheddar muffins, breakfast croissants, fruit cups, and tuna and chicken sandwiches.

The brands include Bistro to Go, Westin Label, Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan, Quick & Fresh, Shaw's, Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label, Orchard Bistro, Fresh Creative Cuisine White, Naval Academy 1845 Coffee, InReach, Royal Farms, and Dietz & Watson, etc.

All recalled items include the words "Fresh Creative Cuisine" at the bottom of the packaging and have a "fresh through" or "sell through" date between January 31 and February 6.

If you have bought any of the affected products listed on the FDA's website, you can contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm EST at 855-969-3338.

Why should you avoid the contaminated foods?

Consumption of listeria-contaminated foods may cause severe illness with symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, and diarrhea. In pregnant women, listeria-laced food can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms typically show one to four weeks after consuming contaminated food, although they might develop sooner or later. The website also notes that pregnant women, infants, individuals over 65, and those with compromised immune systems are among those most likely to get very sick.

Ready-to-eat food items that contain cheese and deli meat are more likely to be affected by this and other bacteria. The bacteria may proliferate if food is not stored at the appropriate temperature during distribution and storage, is poorly handled, or prepared at the wrong temperature in the first place.

The announcement, made by Fresh Ideation Food Group, also notes that no illnesses have been reported via the products so far.

