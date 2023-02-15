Fact Check: Was White Noise filmed in Ohio? Eerie similarities go viral in wake of train derailment incident

In the wake of East Palestine, Ohio's tragic train derailment, several eerie similarities to Netflix's 2022 film White Noise have come to light.

On February 13, People Magazine published an interview with East Palestine resident Ben Ratner, who played an evacuee extra in Netflix's horror comedic-drama film and described the situation as "scary."

He said:

“Talk about art imitating life. And you can just about drive yourself crazy thinking about how uncanny the similarities are between what’s happening now and in that movie.”

White Noise is set around a fictional character named Jack Gladney (played by Adam Driver), who is a Hitler studies professor. He is forced to move out due to a toxic airborne event following a train derailment near his residence, which releases a noxious black cloud over the area.

The film also stars Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, Sam Nivola, and others in pivotal roles. As per online newspaper AS, White Noise was shot around locations in Ohio in 2021, when Ratner and his family played extras in the movie. Ratner was part of a traffic jam scene shot in Salem.

Ben Ratner and his family evacuated from their house after the train derailment just like in White Noise

Tim Connors • 101 @itstimconnors Proof of the simulation:



In 2021, Ben Ratner was hired as an extra in “White Noise” - a Netflix film about a train crash releasing toxic fumes in a small Ohio town



A few days ago, Ben had to evacuate his home… due to a train crash releasing toxic fumes in his small Ohio town Proof of the simulation:In 2021, Ben Ratner was hired as an extra in “White Noise” - a Netflix film about a train crash releasing toxic fumes in a small Ohio townA few days ago, Ben had to evacuate his home… due to a train crash releasing toxic fumes in his small Ohio town https://t.co/zjDHms9nd2

While speaking with People Magazine, Ben Ratner revealed that he resides less than a mile away from East Palestine. The incident, which took place on February 3, forced him and his family to flee their residence after officials issued an evacuation order for the community. The order also mentioned that cars could blow up and send shrapnel around a mile radius.

In an interview with CNN, he said he tried to re-watch White Noise a few days ago, but could not.

He mentioned:

"All of a sudden, it hit too close to home."

Megan R. Hughes @AtlasH391 There was a movie on Netflix that was released in 2022, called “White Noise” where there was a deadly chemical train derailment which was shot around Ohio. An extra from that movie named Ben Ratner who lives in Ohio was affected by the East Palestine chemical train derailment. There was a movie on Netflix that was released in 2022, called “White Noise” where there was a deadly chemical train derailment which was shot around Ohio. An extra from that movie named Ben Ratner who lives in Ohio was affected by the East Palestine chemical train derailment. ⬇️

On Friday, February 3, a 50-car train was transporting toxic chemicals to an eastern Ohio town. It derailed at around 9.00 pm, causing a massive fire that lasted until Sunday night, CNN reported. The incident forced thousands of people to evacuate the area.

As per the publication, the National Transportation Safety Board and East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick stated that of all the chemicals, the authorities are worried about vinyl chloride, which was in 5 train cars.

kanekoa.substack.com @KanekoaTheGreat



This may be the largest environmental disaster in U.S. history.



🧵 THREAD: Photos, videos, and news reports about the train derailment and toxic chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio.This may be the largest environmental disaster in U.S. history. THREAD: Photos, videos, and news reports about the train derailment and toxic chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio.This may be the largest environmental disaster in U.S. history.🧵👇 https://t.co/0qgtdpN7fQ

Ohio's Department of Health said that breathing large amounts of vinyl chloride can lead to a person feeling dizzy, sleepy, or even passing out after a while.

They stated:

"You can die from breathing extremely high levels of vinyl chloride."

The workers on site were able to discharge vinyl chloride into a trench and burn it off, which avoided an explosion. On February 8, authorities lifted the evacuation after tests revealed that the air and water did not have dangerous levels of contaminants.

Poll : 0 votes