What chemicals spilled in Ohio? River flow route, East Palestine fallout zone and more explored 

The East Palestine town in Ohio is having to deal with a toxic chemical explosion after a cargo train unexpectedly derailed near its borders on February 3. 20 of the train cars were carrying hazardous materials, which led to the death of animals and citizens experiencing nausea. However, the Environmental Protection Agency has announced that no “levels of concern” were detected.

A Norfolk Southern train with 150 cars derailed in East Balestine. 20 of the cars contained hazardous chemicals including vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, and ethylene glycol monobutyl. On February 10, the EPA confirmed that the toxic chemicals contaminated the air, soil and water near the crash site.

After the train crashed, a fire raged through the weekend in the town of East Palestine. Citizens were forced to evacuate due to concerns over the train exploding.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 @RepMTG East Palestine, Ohio is undergoing an ecological disaster bc authorities blew up the train derailment cars carrying hazardous chemicals and press are being arrested for trying to tell the story.



Oh but UFO’s!



What is going on?



The crew decided to release the contents of the five tankers that contained vinyl chloride. They also drained other toxic chemicals into a trench. A massive boom was then heard, leading to a massive cloud of phosgene gas and hydrogen chloride getting released.

After the controlled burn and five days following the derailment, the evacuation was lifted and citizens were told that they would return to their homes.

Has the East Palestine train crash affected drinking water supplies?

On February 12, the EPA announced that there were no concerning levels of toxic chemicals released into the town. The soil and water were investigated following the train crash.

On Feb 10, the EPA announced that toxic substances were found in- “Sulphur Run, Leslie Run, Bull Creek, North Fork Little Beaver Creek, Little Beaver Creek, and the Ohio river.” It was also revealed that the crash led to the death of 3,500 fish across 7.5 miles of streams.

More Perfect Union @MorePerfectUS On February 3, a horrifying railroad accident took place. A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. You might've seen images of the flames, but you probably haven't heard that unions were trying to prevent this exact accident.



ABC News announced that the air and water sampled collected in the region were “deemed safe.” Yet, a West Virginia water company has announced that they will be taking precautionary measures over the water supply. West Virginia American Water said that the water from the Ohio River was not compromised, however, a secondary source of water from the Guyandotte River has been set up.

To prevent contamination of the water, the EPA also announced that they have set up a dam and a water bypass at Sulphur Run as well.

Norfolk Southern faces lawsuit following crash

Two East Palestine residents have filed a lawsuit against the rail operator demanding payments for medical screenings and related care for anyone residing within a 30-mile radius of the crash. The EPA has already provided health screenings offered by Norfolk Southern.

The organization also announced that they had donated $1 million to over 700 East Palestine families to cover the costs of evacuation. They have also reportedly provided aid to local town businesses. Additionally, a donation of $220,000 has been made to the fire department and another donation of $25,000 to the Ohio Red Cross.

The company also announced that the train’s cars containing butyl acrylate and ethylhexyl acrylate were breached, leading to the chemicals being released during the crash in East Palestine. Many continue to point fingers at Norfolk Southern and have questioned them as to why they were unaware of the cars being compromised.

