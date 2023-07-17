"Immature, alcohol-dependent"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans are not impressed by Christian

This Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (season 6, episode 7) showcased Christian and Cleo's first in-person date. The pair has been chatting online for the past several months and Christian already knows that Cleo is autistic and transgender.
Despite that, Christian asked Cleo to go to a more "lively" club rather than enjoy the beautiful view of a peaceful restaurant. Cleo had trouble sitting in the club as it was "filled with life" but Christian wanted to see her get out of her shell. He asked her to "loose up" when she was clearly feeling claustrophobic.
Christian then started to share awkward drinking stories, where an air hostess had to shut him off alcohol for talking to two air hostesses. He assured Cleo that he was not flirting with them but she was not convinced.
Christian also chatted with another group of girls enjoying a birthday party and asked Cleo to join them, which she refused as she was overwhelmed by the group.
Cleo was disturbed by Christian's social behavior and felt that she won't be able to date him for long if he continued this pattern.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans called out Christian for being "immature" and slammed him for forcing Cleo to be social.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans think Christian does not understand Cleo's autism
Christian knew that Cleo has autism and hates it when there are changes in plans, yet he still decided to make changes to their schedule. He wanted to see Cleo in her element so decided to take her to a club, which was filled with people triggering her.
Cleo also felt that Christian had flirted with two air hostesses on his way to London but the latter clarified that he was just talking to them.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans were not at all impressed with Christian's behavior and felt that he had drinking issues.
Christian was not affectionate towards Cleo
After Christian landed in London, he failed to be affectionate towards Cleo and went straight to sleep. This offended her as she felt that Christian thought that autistic people don't like physical touch, which was not true in her case.
On the other hand, Christian felt weird that Cleo applied Estrogen gel in front of him. He was worried what would happen if he touched the tube or Cleo's hand by mistake.
It is unknown if the couple makes it in the end but Cleo has made it clear that she won't date someone so social.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go.