"Immature, alcohol-dependent"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans are not impressed by Christian

This Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (season 6, episode 7) showcased Christian and Cleo's first in-person date. The pair has been chatting online for the past several months and Christian already knows that Cleo is autistic and transgender.

Despite that, Christian asked Cleo to go to a more "lively" club rather than enjoy the beautiful view of a peaceful restaurant. Cleo had trouble sitting in the club as it was "filled with life" but Christian wanted to see her get out of her shell. He asked her to "loose up" when she was clearly feeling claustrophobic.

Christian then started to share awkward drinking stories, where an air hostess had to shut him off alcohol for talking to two air hostesses. He assured Cleo that he was not flirting with them but she was not convinced.

Christian also chatted with another group of girls enjoying a birthday party and asked Cleo to join them, which she refused as she was overwhelmed by the group.

Cleo was disturbed by Christian's social behavior and felt that she won't be able to date him for long if he continued this pattern.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans called out Christian for being "immature" and slammed him for forcing Cleo to be social.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans think Christian does not understand Cleo's autism

Christian knew that Cleo has autism and hates it when there are changes in plans, yet he still decided to make changes to their schedule. He wanted to see Cleo in her element so decided to take her to a club, which was filled with people triggering her.

Cleo also felt that Christian had flirted with two air hostesses on his way to London but the latter clarified that he was just talking to them.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans were not at all impressed with Christian's behavior and felt that he had drinking issues.

BeccaB @BBfangirltweets #90dayFiance I don't think Christian understands Cleo's autism at all. He wants to go somewhere lively so she "comes out of her shell". She isn't going to want to go to loud sensory overloading clubs. She's not shy, she's autistic. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR #BeforeThe90Days Christian is the guy my friends and I would pray we didn't run into #90DayFiance

QtpieJillybeans💝🗡️(#KrossCult) @jillsteet05 just gives creep,douche vibes ..Cleo definitely stay cautious of him .. It's the way Christianjust gives creep,douche vibes ..Cleodefinitely stay cautious of him #90DayFiance

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR #BeforeThe90Days I'm thinking Christian might be a drunk. And by MIGHT BE I mean IS #90DayFiance

1nceTweeted2wiceShy🇨🇦🇯🇲 @MsBelladonna925

#90DayFiance I'm REALLY not down with Christian. He's giving off weird vibes. How does he NOT see that chatting up and drinking with random girls in their 20s is not ok?

Airwrecka McOG @ohguerrero85



Christian: “I would never do that if you were with me!”…



…turns around and engages the large group of women in a conversation then drags her into it.



#90DayFiance

BeforeThe90Days Cleo: “That would make me very uncomfortable.”Christian: “I would never do that if you were with me!”……turns around and engages the large group of women in a conversation then drags her into it. #90DayFiance BeforeThe90Days

whit @whitsubstance #90DayFiance @90DayFiance Christian is “social” a/k/a creeper. Christian is also very ablelist and kinda transphobic. Christian is sea level beneath the lovely Cleo.

Aww Sookie Sookie Now! @Damn_Tea

I thought Christian was trying to get Chloe drunk bc she's so dry but



it's just an attempt to hide his alcoholism lol #90dayfiance beforethe90daysI thought Christian was trying to get Chloe drunk bc she's so dry butit's just an attempt to hide his alcoholism lol

Christian was not affectionate towards Cleo

After Christian landed in London, he failed to be affectionate towards Cleo and went straight to sleep. This offended her as she felt that Christian thought that autistic people don't like physical touch, which was not true in her case.

On the other hand, Christian felt weird that Cleo applied Estrogen gel in front of him. He was worried what would happen if he touched the tube or Cleo's hand by mistake.

It is unknown if the couple makes it in the end but Cleo has made it clear that she won't date someone so social.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go.