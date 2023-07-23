Why was Collin Gosselin in a mental health facility? Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Kate Gosselin opens up after son Collin’s shocking allegations

Kate Gosselin has finally responded to her son Collin Gosselin’s claims in Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s that she tried to shut him down by sending him to a mental health facility. Collin’s sister Hannah has also claimed that Kate did not treat all of her children equally as Collin was allegedly separated from his siblings.

Recently, Kate told People in an interview that she never wanted to say something about the allegations but since she has been “backed into a corner and left with no choice,” she will have to “speak out” against Collin. The popular star revealed that her son has had “multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years” and:

“For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs."

She said that the decision to admit him to a mental health clinic, when he was young, was made by emergency room doctors “following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon.”

She also claimed that her ex-husband’s decision to take Collin out of the facility caused him to continue with his violent behavior.

Kate Gosselin had to take serious measures to save her family, friends, and even pets from Collin Gosselin

Kate Gosselin said in her statement to People that Collin had a “distorted perception of reality.”

"As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight," she added.

She claimed that all measures were taken on the recommendation of his pediatric psychiatrist to safeguard members of their family, friends, and even pets. She said that due to Collin’s “unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us,” she has not been in direct contact with him, and neither have his siblings.

Gosselin praised her eldest daughter Mady for supporting her claims as the latter recently said on Instagram stories that her brother had threatened her and her entire immediate family.

Kate Gosselin's ex-husband Jon refused to accept the claims

Following Kate’s statements, her ex-husband and father of Collin, Jon told People that:

"Even today after not seeing her son since the 6th grade, Kate is unable to control her abusive words towards him (Collin)."

He also asked others to remember that a judge gave him the sole legal and physical custody of Collin in 2019 and Kate Gosselin never even showed up in court to talk to her son. Jon also said that since his son is training to be in Marine he is “unable to respond to his mother’s callous lies."

Jon and Kate, whose parenting was shown in many seasons of Jon & Kate Plus 8, share 22-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn, along with sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Leah, Collin Hannah, and Joel.

The pair divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. On Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s, Jon claimed that he spent $1 million to get Collin out of his mental health treatment and told Daily Mail in 2019 that his son just had common ADHD, as opposed to Kate’s claims that he had “special needs."