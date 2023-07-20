Why is Collin Gosselin not in touch with his siblings? Former reality star opened up about family dynamics during Dark Times of the 2000s

Collin Gosselin revealed a lot of details about his family during the episode, Jon & Kate: Family Circus of Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s. In this episode, Collin discussed how long he had been away from his siblings and blamed it on his mother. This episode featured him sharing the following:

“I think my mom kind of drove a social barrier between us. She told them the story one way, and, obviously, I see the story a different way.”

When Collin Gosselin was 12 years old, his mother sent him to a mental health facility explaining that his son has "special needs."

He's also spoken out about how his mother was "abusive" to him so many times and that she sent him to the institute so that he wouldn't reveal any secrets about the family. Kate has denied all the accusations made against her, according to Page Six.

Further, it was also revealed in 2018 that Collin Gosselin had written a handwritten letter to his father asking him to take him out of Fairmount Behavioral Health Institute.

The Gosselins were married for ten years, during which they had eight children, Madelyn Kate Gosselin, Cara Nicole Gosselin, Alexis Faith Gosselin, Hannah Joy Gosselin, Aaden Jonathan Gosselin, Collin Thomas Gosselin, Joel Kevin Gosselin, and Leah Hope Gosselin.

Following their separation back in 2009, the couple had a messy custody battle, which made their family situation worse. There was no communication between the siblings and Collin Gosselin after 2016.

Hannah Joy Gosselin, Collin Gosselin's sister, also talked about their childhood

Earlier this week, Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s shared some preview clips for the show, in which Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Hannah talked about how their parents didn't treat all their children equally. Further, she commented that Collin Gosselin "would be separated" most of the time from his other siblings.

In addition, Hannah Joy Gosselin said:

“He would eat dinner at different times than us. I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable.”

Following this, Collin Gosselin shared his thoughts on the matter in the same preview clip. He described the situation as follows:

"I'm not going to say I was a perfect child. But I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings. And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me.”

In addition to this, Collin talked about how the camera has helped his family become what it is today. As a result of the camera, he mentioned that family members didn't spend time together but rather watched how they looked on television. According to him:

"I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart. It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye."

On Vice TV, fans can watch the latest episode of Dark Side of the 2000s, which premiered on Tuesday, July 18. In addition, Philo, DirecTV, and Sling also provide fans with access to the latest episodes.