"Sit down newbie": RHOC star Tamra Judge claps back at Jennifer Pedranti for saying she's different on camera

Several hours ago, Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge shared a tweet mocking her longtime friend and fellow cast member Jennifer Pedranti. Tamra made the tweet in reference to Jennifer's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

This is what Tamra shared in her tweet:

“Sit down newbie. I told you to be honest! I don’t ham it up for the cameras. I’m being honest and the truth hurts. #WWHL”

Tamra Judge @TamraJudgeOC Sit down newbie. I told you to be honest! I don’t ham it up for the cameras. I’m being honest and the truth hurts. #WWHL

Jennifer Pedranti recently appeared on WWHL, where she answered many questions about Tamra Judge during the segment "Let's Get Judge-Y." A number of topics were discussed during the interview, including Tamra Judge's friendship style and her marriage to Eddie Judge. In reference to the former's marriage, Jennifer offered the following advice:

“They should schedule more s**.”

Besides this, she further elaborated on how Tamra's on-screen persona differs drastically from her off-screen persona in the interview. Jennifer claimed that Tamra drinks alcohol before appearing on camera, adding:

“She drinks and when Tamra drinks, she turns it up.”

The feud between Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti

A cast of seven members kicked off season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, including Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Tamra Judge, Jennifer Pedranti, and Taylor Armstrong. After seven episodes, all of which have been well received by fans, the show is preparing for episode 8 to premiere on Bravo on July 26, 2023. While Jennifer Pedranti was a long-time friend of Tamra Judge, the moment season 17 started, there was a series of feuds between them.

RHOC cast member Jennifer Pedranti is described in Bravo's description as follows:

“Brought into the group through Tamra, new Housewife and yoga studio owner Jennifer Pedranti is a mother of five with children ranging from 5 to 18. A strong advocate for fostering children and animals, she recently adopted her youngest child Dominic. She is currently navigating her recent split from her husband, Will, who runs her family business, as they share a home.”

In addition, it states:

“Her alleged affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan has been the subject of the gossip mill in town. Her friendship with Tamra is put to the test, as she is forced to explain the rumors and confront difficult truths.”

One of the reasons for the duo's fight is for the fact that Tamra has made many accusations about Jennifer Pedranti's current boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. As Tamra mentioned on the show, Ryan had tried hooking up with her before he started dating Jennifer Pedranti. During a recent episode, Tamra Judge shared that Heather Amin had informed her of the following:

“She told me he [Boyajian] walked into my gym, and he pointed at me and said, ‘I’m gonna f–k her.”

Meanwhile, Ryan has denied all claims that Tamra Judge has made against him. Jennifer and Ryan's relationship first became public in August 2022. Previously, Jennifer was married to William Pedranti; the duo separated in March 2022.

Ryan has two children, Cole and Tyler, from a previous relationship; whereas Jennifer Pedranti and William Pedranti have five children -- Harrison, Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic -- together.

Stay tuned to Bravo on July 26, at 8:00 pm ET to catch the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County season 17.