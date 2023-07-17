Vice TV's Dark Side franchise is slated to premiere an all-new spin-off, titled Dark Side of the 2000s, this Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The 10-episode-long season aims to target millennial audiences and will air on the channel at 10:00 pm ET. The official logline of the series says:

"From outrageous shock jocks to record-breaking reality TV, and the rise of celebrity gossip to the downward spiral of a child star, ‘Dark Side of the 2000s’ delves into the decade’s untold histories, revealing dark secrets and personal insights from the people who witnessed it all first hand."

Dark Side of the 2000s will cover topics from the era, including the radio wars between Howard Stern and Opie & Anthony, TRL, TMZ's ascent, Lindsay Lohan, the controversy around Charlie Sheen's Two and a Half Men, and The Bachelor, among other subjects. The franchise has previously covered wrestling, football, comedy, and the '90s.

Matthew Ginsburg and Tim Healy from Railsplitter Pictures are the executive producers of the upcoming spin-off, along with Mark Lysakowski and John Brunton from Insight Productions. Furthermore, Vice TV's Lee Hoffman is also an executive producer of the show, alongside Vanessa Hill, who serves as a producer.

Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s delves into Two and a Half Men, Lindsay Lohan, and TRL, among other subjects

The Dark Side franchise on Vice TV, having previously chronicled the fields of wrestling, comedy, and football, and dedicated two seasons to the '90s era, is now all set to revisit a few most talked-about subjects from the 2000s in an upcoming spin-off.

With Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray serving as the narrator, Dark Side of the 2000s will delve into the decade's most compelling narratives, untold stories, controversies, and dark secrets, with personal insights and opinions from first-hand witnesses. McGrath was previously the lead voice for its predecessor, Dark Side of the '90s, which debuted its second season last June.

The 10-episode-long season will recount a varying range of subjects, including the radio wars between Howard Stern and Opie & Anthony, TRL, TMZ's ascent, Lindsay Lohan, the conflict surrounding Charlie Sheen's Two and a Half Men, Jon & Kate Plus 8, The Bachelor, Siegfried & Roy and men's lifestyle magazines, aka "lad mags."

The official trailer of Dark Side of the 2000s, which was released three weeks ago, features interviews with actress Tara Reid, Jon & Kate Plus 8's Jon Gosselin, TMZ correspondent Dax Holt, and NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick.

Other personalities and celebrities to feature on the show include co-creator of TRL Bob Kusbit, host of TRL Quddus, radio personality The Mancow, and Kelly Stables from Two and a Half Men.

Viewers can expect an in-depth examination and a fresh perspective on the pivotal events from the 2000s as the series aims to explore the murky underside of the decade by deconstructing cultural trends, behind-the-scenes disclosures, and the lives of controversial personalities.

Vice TV's Dark Side franchise premiered with its OG wrestling docuseries, titled Dark Side of the Ring in 2019. This was followed by spin-offs Dark Side of Comedy in 2022 and Dark Side of Football in 2021. Dark Side of the 90s first aired in 2021 and dropped the second season the following year.

Dark Side of the 2000s premieres this Tuesday, July 18, at 10:00 pm ET on Vice TV.