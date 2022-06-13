What time will The Dark Side of 90s, Season 2, air on Vice? Documentary's plot details explored

The Dark Side of 90s is returning to Vice this summer with a brand new season as Mark McGrath prepares to narrate more tales from the 90s. Season 2 of the docuseries is scheduled to hit Vice TV on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Featuring conversations with those who have examined the decade, The Dark Side of 90s offers a peek at some of the most intriguing events, developments, and figures of the era. The show first premiered in August 2021 as a spin-off to Vice's Dark Side of the Ring.

It is helmed by Matthew Ginsburg and Tim Healy of Railsplitter Pictures, Mark Lysakowski and John Brunton of Insight Productions, and Lee Hoffman of Vice TV. Vice TV's production team includes Morgan Hertzan, Peter Gaffney, and Catherine Whyte, with Vanessa Hill as producer.

The 10-episode long Season 1 which premiered last year, examined the unwritten narrative of the 1990s, uncovering mysteries, viewpoints, and never-before-heard tales from those with front-row experience from the iconic era.

Exploring the details of Season 2 ahead of the premiere of Vice TV's The Dark Side of 90s

Set to premiere on June 14, 2022, at 9 pm ET, the official trailer for the second season shows Mary Jo Buttafuoco discussing the controversial 1992 event when Amy Fisher shot her straight in the face. The former explained the incident in the trailer, saying,

"I turned my head to open my door, and that’s when my head exploded."

Buttafuoco reveals that her attacker was a victim of statutory r*pe at the hands of her husband, Joey Buttafuoco. Following the aforementioned incident, Fisher, who was dubbed "The Long Island Lolita" by the media, was sent to prison for seven years for the attack, after being charged with first-degree aggravated assault.

The trailer also features 90s legend, Maury Povich, and promises a deeper look into 90s TV shows such as Fox's Cops, MTV's The Real World as well as the MMA and UFC of the era.

The official synopsis of The Dark Side of 90s reads:

"From the famous to the infamous, each episode tells a story that cultivates the warm and fuzzy familiarity of nostalgia, but surprises with revelations of the dark truths that existed in the shadows of the glitz, the glamour and the headlines."

A quick look at Season 1 of The Dark Side of 90s

With each new episode, the show focuses on a particular trend or a subject of significance that people were fascinated with at the time. Creating a sense of nostalgia, the documentary series, despite its few bleak moments, undoubtedly leaves viewers with a positive outlook on life.

The subjects previously explored in Season 1 of the show included the ascent of Fox, starting with The Simpsons, followed by Beverly Hills 90210 and Party of Five. Baywatch, which also became a leading player, was featured in a different episode. The remaining ones were dedicated to runway models, hip-hop, grunge, and the iconic Viper Room in Los Angeles.

Catch the Season 2 premiere of Vice TV's The Dark Side of 90s this Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

