Vice TV releases statement regarding Dark Side of the Ring cancellation rumors

The Dark Side of the Ring series will be renewed for Season Four, Vice TV announced.

The series tackles the explores the dark stories and scandals from the world of pro wrestling, talking about some of its more controversial stories. In April 2019, the first episode from The Dark Side franchise was aired, which featured the pairing of Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth.

Rumors then spread that the show won't be renewed after the channel announced their 2022 and 2023 programming slate. In it, the Dark Side franchise wasn't mentioned.

It was then clarified on Vice TV's Twitter account that the creators are working on more content and are committed to renewing the show along with their other shows.

“We’ve heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned,” the tweet read.

The latest episode of the show, Season 3, Episode 14, was aired on October 28, 2021, where it covered the alleged steroid use in the 90s.

Dark Side of the Ring has covered some of the most controversial topics in WWE and wrestling history

In its three seasons, the series captured the interest of fans by tackling some of its darker stories from the world of wrestling. An example was when they covered Chris Benoit's history and also 'The Plane Ride from Hell.'

Season 3, Episode 8 surrounded Ric Flair and the alleged incidents during a plane ride from Europe. Following the episode, Flair issued a statement where he cleared the air.

Dark Side of the Ring @DarkSideOfRing What are your dream episodes for season 4? What are your dream episodes for season 4?

The show also featured Chris Benoit for the first two episodes of season two, diving into the former WWE Superstar's life, history, and eventual tragic death. The episode also featured interviews from WWE personalities Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Vickie Guerrero, and Chavo Guerrero.

