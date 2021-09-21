Ric Flair breaks silence after The Plane Ride from Hell episode of Dark Side Of The Ring

Ric Flair has broken his silence after the controversial The Plane Ride From Hell episode of Dark Side Of The Ring aired last week.

The Nature Boy was at the centre of controversy after the latest episode of The Dark Side of the Ring came out last Thursday, covering the infamous Plane Ride from Hell.

Detailed accounts of the flight from an attendant on the plane accuse Flair of sexual assault.

On Monday evening, Ric Flair would break his silence with the following tweet.

"Every person that I've worked with has said not to post a response; but I've never run from past behaviors befor eand I'm not going to start now. I want to clarify a few things: About four years ago, I gave ESPN full access to my life for a "30 for 30" special. They covered taxes, financial issues, adultery, divorces, the passing of my child and drinking/partying AT LENGTH. Rory Karpf, desperate to matter for another 15 minutes, did an interview about it this morning. When Rory's lips are moving, he's typically lying, but one part of what he said was the God's honest truth:"

"I'd never heard that he had forced someone to touch his genitals," Karpf admitted. "Everything with Ric that was construed as negative I tried to address in the 30 for 30. His drinking, his philandering, his adultery, his money problems, there's quite a bit, but never, at least in the people that I spoke to, no one ever brought up that he would force himself on somebody." I allowed my personal life and the lives of my wife and children to be turned upside down for one reason: Whether it's good or bad, even the really bad, the truth has to matter. Even in wrestling.

"My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me 5 years ago) has been told time and time again. The reason Rory (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened."

Ric Flair has felt the fallout of Dark Side of the Ring

A day after The Plane Ride from Hell episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired, one of Ric Flair's major sponsors, CarShield, announced they had suspended the popular ad campaign. A CarShield spokesperson stated:

"We take these matters very seriously. As of right now, we are pausing the campaign and we will do our due diligence."

In last week's edition of Smack Talk via Sportskeeda's social media channels, Dutch Mantell mentioned how Ric Flair has done this for years and how it is "disrespectful to the people you're working with."

It was widely rumored that Ric Flair would join AEW as Andrade El Idolo's manager. However, recent reports indicate that it would land the company in "hot water", and Tony Khan may not sign the Nature Boy.

