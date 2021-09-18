Backstage update on whether AEW could still sign WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair – Reports

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer believes AEW could find themselves in hot water if they end up signing WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair amid his recent allegations.

During the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated Tony Khan might not bring The Nature Boy, even though the former WWE superstar is hanging out with AEW wrestlers. He added that Flair might face backlash from fans if he doesn't comment on the controversy that transpired from back in the day:

"I cannot see AEW bringing him (Ric Flair) now. I mean, down the line, I mean he's Ric Flair, and he's gonna have to talk about this. I mean, that's the reality. He's going to defend himself, or he's gonna have to say something or whatever. Because in this environment and everything, if he says nothing, I don't think people will forgive him. I don't see, again, like I know he's a big star and everything. I think that bringing him in would not be a good thing for AEW, and I know he's been hanging out around there and everybody you know, he's Ric Flair and all that but, I mean, as far as, you know, future and whatever, I mean he has to handle this in some form, though," Dave Meltzer said.

IMPACT Wrestling recently suspended Tommy Dreamer indefinitely for his comments made on the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

During the interview, Dreamer went on to talk about the infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" incident from 2002. For those unaware, multiple WWE/WWF superstars engaged in substance abuse and inappropriate behavior during their flight to the United States.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy It’s Hard To Beat A Person Who Never Gives Up! WOOOOO! It’s Hard To Beat A Person Who Never Gives Up! WOOOOO! https://t.co/Zm2xoS8uwk

During the documentary, flight attendant Heidi Doyle recalled the legal action she took after the flight incident. She alleged that WWE legend Ric Flair physically assaulted her. Meanwhile, Dreamer, during the interview, supported Flair and took a shot at Doyle for wanting to take a payout.

Given that the resurfaced controversy has grabbed the attention of wrestling fans, it is unlikely that AEW will now sign Flair, at least until the situation calms down.

Ric Flair recently posted a picture of himself with AEW's Sting

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy No Matter Where The Path Of Life Takes Us, We Are Friends For Life! WOOOOO! @Sting No Matter Where The Path Of Life Takes Us, We Are Friends For Life! WOOOOO! @Sting https://t.co/jdrF0MUYfF

The WWE Hall of Famer recently had a reunion with his long-time rival Sting at an AEW show. The Nature Boy wrote a message, notably stating that he and Sting will always stay as friends:

"No Matter Where The Path Of Life Takes Us, We Are Friends For Life! WOOOOO!" - Ric Flair tweeted

Flair has recently been hanging out with several AEW stars. It was initially suggested that he could be close to signing with the company. However, the resurfaced controversy may have scrapped those plans.

Do you think AEW should sign Ric Flair amid his controversy? Sound off in the comments section below.

