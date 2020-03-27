6 new things we learned about Chris Benoit from Dark Side of the Ring

Some of the things from the documentary are revealing, tragic and disturbing!

Can wrestling fans separate the performer from the man who committed an unforgivable act?

Chris Benoit will never be forgiven for the unspeakable acts he committed (Image courtesy: Vice)

The much-awaited two-part episode from Dark Side of The Ring on Chris Benoit's death and the aftermath was finally shown to the world, and it was a gripping documentary that captured the feelings of everyone involved.

While the suicide-murder of Chris, Nancy Benoit, and Daniel Benoit will forever be remembered as a tragic moment in wrestling history, it's the people who knew them that suffered the pain and loss. The documentary featured interviews with Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Chavo Guerrero, Vickie Guerrero, David Benoit, Nancy's sister, and Dean Malenko.

With that said, certain revelations came to light that is disturbing in some respects. Considering that this came from the people that knew him best, it's certainly worth mentioning in this list.

Here are six new things we learned about Chris Benoit from the Dark Side of the Ring.

#6 Chris Benoit would punish himself for mistakes he made inside the ring

Benoit was a perfectionist (Pic Source: Vice)

In a lot of ways, Chris Benoit was the definition of a professional wrestler. The Canadian Crippler took his art seriously as he considered himself an artist when he was in the middle of the ring. Chris Jericho recalls that during a non-televised match, he failed to take a spinning heel-kick from Jericho properly, and this annoyed Benoit.

Jericho said that Benoit had felt that 'he exposed the business'. Even though it was not on TV, Jericho said that while he didn't care, Benoit had the opposite reaction. Jericho said:

"I found him in the back doing half squats like Hindu squats."

Jericho asked him why he was doing these squats and Benoit replied that he was doing 500 squats because he 'scr*wed' up.

"That was him. He had to purge himself and punish himself for making this minor mistake. "

