Chris Jericho says Chris Benoit would punish himself backstage for an in-ring mistake

Chris Benoit's time in professional wrestling is well documented. His exploits in WCW and WWE are well known and he was one of the best in-ring wrestlers of his time, having matches with the likes of The Rock, Bret Hart, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar among others.

In Vice's Dark Side of the Ring, the Season 2 premiere covers the life of Benoit and his eventual demise with the brutal murder-suicide of both his wife and son. The episode interviews Chris Jericho, David Benoit, Chavo Guerrero, and other people who were associated with Benoit.

Jericho recounted their time together in wrestling and discussed Benoit's dedication to the craft of professional wrestling. Benoit was so dedicated that he would punish himself for simple mistakes inside the ring.

According to Complex, Jericho recalls that in a non-television match with Benoit, The Rabid Wolverine failed to take a spin-kick the right way. Benoit was upset with himself as he felt that he "took it the wrong way" and that "he felt like he exposed the business." A little later, Jericho found Benoit making himself do 500 squats as penance for his mistake inside the ring.

This revelation does give insight into who Benoit was. He was a pro wrestler, and his annoyance at minor mistakes showed his commitment to being perfect in his line of work.