Most Expensivest season 4 release date and air time on VICE

Most Expensivest is set to return with another season of the most unique show ever. As part of the upcoming season, 2 Chainz will once again show viewers how the top-earning 1% spend their money. Season 4 will feature various items that are unique, ridiculous, and even bizarre as the price tags keep getting bigger and bigger.

The show’s description reads:

"Ever wonder how 1 percenters spend their wealth? Rap star 2 Chainz shares your curiosity. "Most Expensivest" -- as the title suggests -- takes viewers on a journey to find the most outrageous luxury goods in the world, and who better to guide it than a man who enjoys the finer things in life?"

Most Expensivest season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, February 13, at 10 pm ET on Vice TV.

2 Chainz shows how rich people spend their money on Most Expensivest season 4

In every episode of Most Expensivest season 4, rapper 2 Chainz will be on a mission to explore and showcase some of the most overly expensive things that the ultra-rich spend their money on.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, the It’s a Vibe singer is seen enquiring about multiple items, including a car that Tupac Shakur sat in. In the video, 2 Chainz is also seen asking a seller about a wooden chess set. When the rapper asks him about the price, the latter counters by questioning what the price of “priceless” was.

During the clip, he learns that the most expensive Hot Wheels car in the world is worth $2,000 and needs to be handled with gloves. The rapper-host also informs his viewers that the world’s most expensive basketball card costs $333,333. Other items teased in the trailer are a fully functional robot, Paul McBeth signed plates, an Indian royal marble set, Tupac’s car, roller skates, musical instruments, and more.

In the season premiere of Most Expensivest, titled High Notes, the musician will be joined by Joe Banamassa, Hit-Boy, and Angelo Moore as they go explore expensive musical collections and meet with legends and the instruments that made their careers.

Meet 2 Chainz

Born Tauheed Epps, the American hip hop artist, composer, and record producer all set to return to the sets of Most Expensivest, was born in 1977 in Georgia. During his time in school, the artist loved to play basketball. However, since he had a difficult life, he had to deal drugs to get by. He was even arrested at the age of 15 on felony cocaine possession charges.

2 Chainz attended Alabama State University, where he continued playing basketball before transferring to Virginia State University. At the beginning of his career, he went by Tity Boi and collaborated with Earl Conyers, aka Dolla Boy, who helped him release his first independent album, United We Stand, United We Fall in 2002.

In 2021, he changed his name from Tity Boi to 2 Chainz since it was more “family-friendly.” As a solo artist, he released his album as a mixed tape, titled T.R.U REALigion. Over the years he’s established himself as one of the biggest names in the music industry and is now set to return for the fourth time to host Most Expensivest.

Tune in on Monday, February 13, at 10 pm ET on Vice TV.

