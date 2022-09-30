"The man does not miss": Fans shower praises on Kid Cudi as rapper releases 'Entergalactic'

American rapper and singer Kid Cudi has released his new album Entergalactic along with a television series of the same name. The singer also released the lead single of the album on September 30, 2022, titled Do What I Want. Earlier this week, Cudi shared an image of the songs featured on the album.

The album also features previously released single Willing To Trust (a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign) and many other collaborations, including Can’t Believe It with 2 Chainz, Can’t Shake Her with Ty Dolla $ign, Somewhere To Fly with Don Toliver, and the bonus track Burrow featuring Toliver, Steve Aoki, and Dot Da Genius.

Entergalactic was produced by record producers, including Dot da Genius and Plain Pat, among others. It was initially set to release in 2019 but was postponed to 2022 as Cudi focused on the release of Man on the Moon III: The Chosen (2020).

Also released alongside the album was the Netflix series Entergalactic, in which Cudi voiced the main character.

Fans react to Kid Cudi’s new album Entergalactic

Kid Cudi's fans have taken to Twitter to express their love for the singer's new album. Many music enthusiasts called the album a masterpiece. One particular fan even shared a picture of an earphone with smoke coming out of it, captioning it with:

“The man does not miss.”

Mfene @nenemcfc19 🏾 #Entergalactic Me listening to Ignite The Love and In Love Me listening to Ignite The Love and In Love 🙌🏾😭🔥 #Entergalactic https://t.co/HARoAsECfm

kingtor @mikequintor thank u for creating this masterpiece i love it #Entergalactic AOTY and it ain’t even close @KiDCuDi thank u for creating this masterpiece i love it #Entergalactic AOTY and it ain’t even close✨@KiDCuDi thank u for creating this masterpiece i love it https://t.co/zSl2VuIZoL

eduardo @kidss33gh0sts ‍🩹 “ain’t the same as when you met me. things have changed, you won’t forget me nooow”‍🩹 @KiDCuDi got me tearing up at work #Entergalactic “ain’t the same as when you met me. things have changed, you won’t forget me nooow” 😭❤️‍🩹 @KiDCuDi got me tearing up at work #Entergalactic https://t.co/i1AikQN95X

More about Kid Cudi’s recent work

Netflix @netflix



@KiDCuDi Entergalactic premieres in one week! @funnyblackdude & the cast offer you a deeper look at the dazzling animation, killer music, and slick fashion that makes this love story incredibly special. Entergalactic premieres in one week!@KiDCuDi @funnyblackdude & the cast offer you a deeper look at the dazzling animation, killer music, and slick fashion that makes this love story incredibly special. https://t.co/8EZwBi5phQ

Cudi has had an eventful year with his world tour To The Moon and the inaugural iteration of his own festival, The Moon Man’s Landing, which is now likely to be held annually.

Also released alongside Kid Cudi's album is the adult-animated series Entergalactic. It is executively produced by Kenya Baris and revolves around the character of Jabari. Set in New York, Cudi earlier described Entergalactic as an explosion of art, music, and fashion. The animated special features Jaden Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Speaking about the show, Kid Cudi wrote in a Twitter post:

“Wait til yall hear and see Entergalactic. U have no idea. I really wanna thank Kenya Barris, Mike Moon, Elizabeth Porter and the whole team for believing in my vision and helping bring it to life. Everything about this show is next level. Ull see”

In an Instagram post, the rapper shared that the project was an emotional one for him:

“This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life."

Entergalactic’s soundtrack features songs like By Design and Do What I Want, which compliments the recently released album visually.

The show features Jabari (voiced by Cudi) moving into his dream apartment in New York. It is here that he meets his new neighbor, photographer-it-girl Meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams).

Entergalactic is directed by Fletcher Moules and written by Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. The show is now available to stream on Netflix.

