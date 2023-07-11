A preview trailer for the upcoming series Dark Side of the 2000s featured Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars Hannah Gosselin and Collin Gosselin sharing some childhood memories. A selection of clips from the Vice TV series Dark Side of the 2000s, premiering July 18 at 9 pm ET, were shared on Twitter recently and are making quite the buzz on the internet.

According to the preview clip, Hannah Gosselin, daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin, talked about her and her brother Collin Gosselin's childhood. She mentioned that when they were children, their parents didn't treat them equally. Hannah recalled how Collin Gosselin "would be separated" from his other siblings, including Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, Cara, and Mady.

In explaining what was happening with Collin Gosselin at the time, she stated:

“He would eat dinner at different times than us. I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable.”

Collin also discussed his thoughts on the treatment he received while growing up in the same preview clip. He mentioned:

"I'm not going to say I was a perfect child. But I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings."

He emphasized how he realizes that during that time, his mother had to deal with a lot of things, especially the divorce proceedings. He added that it wasn't easy for her to handle everything.

Additionally, Collin Gosselin said:

"And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me.”

The impact being on camera had on Collin Gosselin's family

Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin divorced in 2009. In the reality TV world, they were quite famous due to their lifestyle and the number of children they raised together. During 2007–2017, Jon and Kate Gosselin shared their lives on television, and after their divorce, the show was renamed Kate Plus 8.

Collin shared his views on his family and the struggles he endured as a child more than once. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2022, Collin Gosselin discussed what it was like growing up in front of a camera.

"I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart. It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye."

In this interview, he also talked about how his relationship with his mother changed after he was admitted to a behavioral institution. Collin was just 12 years old at the time, and while sharing his experiences, he mentioned how this decision caused him and his mother to become distant. Collin Gosselin explained:

"After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her. Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down."

By the end of the conversation, he also mentioned how "ideal" it would be to reestablish a relationship with his mother and resolve the issues they had at the time.

Fans can watch Dark Side of the 2000s on July 18 at 9 pm ET on Vice TV.

