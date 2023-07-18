"File a complaint": Children's Health PM Urgent Care, Flower Mound controversy explained as hospital garners backlash online

A viral video of a man alleging Children's Health PM Urgent Care called Child Protective Services (CPS) on his family after they did not like the treatment given to their child is making the rounds online. The video was originally shared on TikTok but was promoted by influencer Tizzy Ent when it went viral.

The clip begins with the father explaining that he visited Children's Health PM Urgent Care in Flower Mound, Texas, as his son, Rowan, had a fever that persisted for a few days. After a very short diagnosis stating "it could be anything," the doctor recommended that he be taken to the Emergency Room (ER) for performing tests like urinalysis, x-rays, blood tests, etc.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt They didn't like the treatment they received at Urgent Care, so the doctor called CPS on them!

Dissatisfied with the level of care given to their child, which they took up with the doctor, the family left the facility. The father also left a negative Google review.

"Three hours later, Child Protective Services was knocking on our door because they filed a complaint against us for medical negligence," he remarked.

The father alleges that, in their report, Children's Health PM Urgent Care claimed to have informed them that Rowan was "extremely dehydrated," and needed to be rushed to the "ER for fluids." He added that they were not informed about the same.

He further adds that the CPS officer too did not find a "tragically ill baby," and after a quick discussion added that they would examine this on a later date.

The news left netizens shocked and many commented on ways the father can take action against the facility.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @betteryear2021)

Internet users slam Children's Health PM Urgent Care, leave negative reviews

As the video went viral, netizens left negative reviews for Children's Health PM Urgent Care on various sites including Yelp, advising against visiting the facility.

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Anna M.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @MEghan D.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Jill T.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Sarah B.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Sabiene D.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Rhiannon E.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Samantha S.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Allegra C.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Hallee L.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Sheena R.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @JesIsca P.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Amanda B.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Erin T.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Zippy M.)

A review seen online (Image via Yelp/ @Miss M.)

As the story spiraled, several cybernauts recommended that the family take the advice of a lawyer. To this, the father replied that after talking to two different lawyers, he discovered there was nothing he can do.

"A doctor can fabricate and be vile and evil and make a false accusation but there is nothing I can do," added the frustrated father.

Concluding his message the father added that he would continue to fight for his family. However, it remains unclear whether the child was given the proper medical care.

Children's Health PM Urgent Care has not commented on the controversy.