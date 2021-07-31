“Call CPS”: Video of 42 Dugg kissing his three-year-old son’s neck leaves Twitter scandalized

42 Dugg has landed in hot water once again after posting an allegedly controversial video with his son. The rapper recently celebrated his child’s third birthday and posted a video to mark the occasion.
In the video, 42 Dugg is seen hugging his son while placing a kiss on his neck. However, the majority of social media users found the nature of the video uncomfortable.
Although the clip appeared playful in general, critics pointed out that the kiss was rather inappropriate.
The video prompted people to call out the musician, with many threatening to urge Child Protection Services to take action against the singer.
In response, 42 Dugg took to Instagram to lash out at the internet for their severe criticism. As a result, the “Free Dem Boyz” creator earned further backlash for his alleged offensive response.
Twitter slams 42 Dugg for posting inappropriate video with son
42 Dugg, born Dion Marquise Hayes, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to prominence with his frequent collaborations with rapper Lil Baby.
He gained further recognition for his debut mixtape album “Young & Turn 2.” The album also landed on the Billboard 200 chart.
His second album, Free Dem Boyz, charted at number eight on the Billboard 200 chart. He has also featured in songs for artists like Marshmello, Blac Youngsta, Big Sean, and T.I., among others.
42 Dugg was named “R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month” by Billboard in May.
The artist has also made headlines for certain controversies in the past. In March 2020, 42 Dugg was convicted on federal gun charges. A few months post-release, he was arrested again on a third-degree felony for running away from the police during a traffic stop.
And now, the musician finds himself in the middle of another controversy after posting an apparently inappropriate video with his three-year-old son. The clip caused outrage on social media, and several users took to Twitter to slam the rapper for his actions:
As severe criticism continues to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if the rapper will face any consequences for his alleged questionable behavior in the near future.
