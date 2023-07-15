What is Time Blindness? Chaotic philosopher TikTok video sparks raging debate online

A woman went viral on TikTok on Friday, July 14, 2023, for a video where she claimed that she suffers from "time blindness." It is a condition where an individual is unable to measure time accurately and ends up losing track of time. This condition is usually seen in people who have neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Failing to manage time is a common symptom across the spectrum of ADHD-affected individuals. One may struggle to plan things in advance because it may be difficult for them to imagine or plan far into the future.

TikTok user @chaotic_philosopher aka Sarah Trefren took to the platform on Friday and shared with near-teary eyes that she was yelled at for asking a "reasonable" question. She continued that she was applying to go somewhere and she inquired if there are any accommodations for people who struggle with time blindness or with being on time.

Sarah said that the person she was with, started yelling at her and told her that such accommodations do not exist. They also told her that if she struggles to be on time, she would never be able to get a job.

TikToker suffering from time blindness sparks online debate

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok Tiktoker claims to suffer from “time blindness” and blasts employers who make employees come on time. She wants to dismantle the system which says people should be on time

Sarah Trefren's TikTok video was reposted on Twitter by far-right and anti-woke handle Libs of TikTok. The young woman was mocked for her demand that employers should be considerate toward employees who struggle to be on time.

A few others left advice for the TikToker saying that they suffer from the same problem as well. However, they said that they have learned to alert themselves about time through alarm clocks, reminders, Pomodoro, etc.

However, there were a lot of other people who didn't agree with this and called Sarah out for her video and wondered if her parents didn't teach her "the importance of time."

𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚢 𝙿𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚌𝚎␍␊👨🏻‍💻🌐 @Cartroo @libsoftiktok All those saying “this is an ADHD symptom!” are missing the point — that is irrelevant. There are easy accommodations to compensate, using phone timers and calendars, pomodoro method, etc. It’s not for the employer to bend over backwards to accommodate it.

Adirondak @Adirondak

I have clocks in every room & I wear a watch even when I swim. I can lose track of time in a heartbeat.

But I had a very successful career. Few people know I'm ADD. I developed the… @libsoftiktok Time blindness! If you want to talk about time blindness, talk about me. I am seriously ADD.I have clocks in every room & I wear a watch even when I swim. I can lose track of time in a heartbeat.But I had a very successful career. Few people know I'm ADD. I developed the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

✿𝔪𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔰𝔬𝔱𝔞 / 𝔩𝔞 𝔟𝔦𝔠𝔥𝔬𝔱𝔞✿ @BarbzHeavyOnIt @libsoftiktok I love my supervisor ima new mom and she understands why i may come 30 minutes late and she doesnt make it a big deal she just suggests to find a new routine and try to make it on time- ive now been leaving a little earlier and been making it on time for the past two weeks. If… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Central Scrutinizer @LawNotPassedYet @libsoftiktok "Our coffee shop opens for business at 6 a.m., but please be respectful on your way to work, as some of our employees struggle with time blindness. We kindly ask that if you arrive to our shop during normal business operations but the shop isn't open yet, wait a few hours."

KevinRiche #MEXto1 MultiversX @KevinRiche99 @libsoftiktok Yeah managing my business would be so easy if people just showed up to work when they wanted to. I don’t need any sales people here when we open up. What about the customers you say, they can just wait until we are ready to serve them. I mean why would we care what they think.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Now a WV Mom 🇺🇸 @IllinoisMomm @libsoftiktok She'd be the first to yell at a store or restaurant for not being open on time, or doing a delivery on time. Her parents didn't teach her to be responsible? Now she's an adult, she can take it upon herself to learn how.

Ananias ⚓️ @Ananiasdamascus @libsoftiktok There is a piece of technology known as a "chronometer" (colloquially known as a "watch") which will reliably give you a readout of the current local time. Modern cellphones have this capability also. If you use this device to plan your daily routine, being on time is a breeze!

Meghan Maureen @Keggs719 @libsoftiktok I'm so sorry this is happening to you. Good news is if you don't come on time you won't have to worry about a job at all! Then time won't matter

Lauren @LightInMyPocket @libsoftiktok I have met people like this and they always seem to know when it is time to go home.

TikToker lashes out on workplace culture cutting off people with time blindness

Sarah Trefren, who suffers from time blindness, captioned her video on TikTok:

“I'm tired of workers' rights not being prioritized in this country. And we're entitled for suggesting it should be different... I don't think so.”

She went on to blast at the person who yelled at her about never getting a job due to her not being on time. Sarah said that the person told her that her "stupid generation" wanted to destroy the workplace.

The TikToker sarcastically admitted that her generation does want to change the workplace culture, blaming it for cutting off workers just because they face difficulties with being on time. She argued that there are other solutions one can adhere to for avoiding this issue.

Against Stolen Valor @stolenvalor175 @libsoftiktok This most spoilt generation of young people in the world wants to have their every whim accommodated. They just invent a new condition/indenting/disorder now

Sarah further opined that the culture where someone thinks it's okay to treat people for being late needs to be dismantled. She continued that she asked the person who yelled at her how come they feel good about themselves after upholding this system.

The young woman then concluded the video by suggesting that it was ironic how people think of her as being entitled. Sarah Trefren said that when people think it is okay to treat others like this, that is when it is called entitlement.

Mary Hurley @MaryHur2057710 @libsoftiktok OK so if you have to sit for two hours in a doctors waiting room because the doctor couldn’t come in until 11 AM for your 9am appt you’re OK with that? There’s a reason we all need to be on time and that so we don’t waste each others time.

While some believe that Sarah Trefren has a valid point, others think that there are multiple ways and methods one can resort to in order to effectively manage time.

Many even derided the TikTok creator for her claim that the system of employers demanding or expecting punctuality from employees should be changed. They argued that if several people working at a workplace suffer from time blindness and use it as a free pass to come late to work, the business will face a downfall.