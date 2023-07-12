"Toxic profit train": Colleen Ballinger gets blasted online after claiming copyright on infamous apology song 

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has been in the headlines lately after her former fans accused her of inappropriate behavior. Some of them laid grooming accusations on her. They also said that she used to share inappropriate details about her life on group chats with them. Soon after, she addressed the controversy and uploaded a song in which she talked about it.
The song was named Toxic Gossip Train. To add fuel to the fire, Colleen marked the song as copyrighted on Apple Music and YouTube.
After getting to know about this, Internet users were shocked, with many pointing out that it seems the YouTuber made a 10-minute song about the controversy so that she could monetize that too. Ethan Klein of the YouTube channel H3H3 Productions reacted to this and shared two screenshots in which it was shown that Ethan's YouTube videos also received a content ID claim for featuring Collen's song in his video for less than a minute.
A social media user @LauraOhNoWhy reacted to this by saying that it is now a "Toxic profit train"
Internet users mock Colleen Ballinger for claiming copyright on apology song
Social media users were unhappy with Colleen Ballinger's move to copyright her apology song. Several internet users said that she should realize that this is backfiring on her. Here are some of the reactions:
What did Colleen Ballinger say in her apology song?
Colleen, popular for her YouTube character Miranda Sings, uploaded a 10-minute apology song on June 28, 2023. She did so amid the ongoing controversy where she was called out by her former young fans for her inappropriate behavior.
In the song named, 'Toxic Gossip Train,' Colleen said:
"People told me not to do this, but nobody said I shouldn't sing this. Even though my team has strongly advised me to not say what I want to say, I recently realized they never said I couldn't sing what I wanted to say."
She further said in her song:
"A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren’t quite true. It doesn’t matter if it’s true, though, just as long as it’s entertaining. I just wanted to say that the only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats. I’m not a groomer. Just a loser."
As the song went viral, it became a hot topic on the internet, and several social media users talked about it. For those unaware, Colleen Ballinger is an American actress, comedian, and YouTuber known for her online persona "Miranda Sings" and for her Netflix series "Haters Back Off."