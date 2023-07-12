"Toxic profit train": Colleen Ballinger gets blasted online after claiming copyright on infamous apology song 

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has been in the headlines lately after her former fans accused her of inappropriate behavior. Some of them laid grooming accusations on her. They also said that she used to share inappropriate details about her life on group chats with them. Soon after, she addressed the controversy and uploaded a song in which she talked about it.

The song was named Toxic Gossip Train. To add fuel to the fire, Colleen marked the song as copyrighted on Apple Music and YouTube.

After getting to know about this, Internet users were shocked, with many pointing out that it seems the YouTuber made a 10-minute song about the controversy so that she could monetize that too. Ethan Klein of the YouTube channel H3H3 Productions reacted to this and shared two screenshots in which it was shown that Ethan's YouTube videos also received a content ID claim for featuring Collen's song in his video for less than a minute.

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions Colleen Ballinger uploaded Toxic Gossip Train to CD Baby and is claiming us Colleen Ballinger uploaded Toxic Gossip Train to CD Baby and is claiming us 😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 https://t.co/kROnKiPHxS

A social media user @LauraOhNoWhy reacted to this by saying that it is now a "Toxic profit train"

Laurinni @LauraOhNoWhy @h3h3productions So I guess this is now a toxic profit train @h3h3productions So I guess this is now a toxic profit train 🎶🚂

Internet users mock Colleen Ballinger for claiming copyright on apology song

Social media users were unhappy with Colleen Ballinger's move to copyright her apology song. Several internet users said that she should realize that this is backfiring on her. Here are some of the reactions:

🦉❤ @teruhashisprmcy the way colleen ballinger made an "apology" song just to copyright claim people who used it in their videos.... that woman is evilll the way colleen ballinger made an "apology" song just to copyright claim people who used it in their videos.... that woman is evilll https://t.co/yabHyFAG8x

grayson🧛🏻🩸 @BobsB0ners Colleen Ballinger is starting to copyright claim any videos that has her apology song in it btw to anyone who has recently reacted to it Colleen Ballinger is starting to copyright claim any videos that has her apology song in it btw to anyone who has recently reacted to it

✨KGB✨ @KGBlmfao The way I know Colleen Ballinger DESPERATELY wants this to blow over and she has NO idea what she’s just done copyright claiming H3. She couldn’t not have fanned the flames any harder on this dumpster fire. What a war to bring on yourself The way I know Colleen Ballinger DESPERATELY wants this to blow over and she has NO idea what she’s just done copyright claiming H3. She couldn’t not have fanned the flames any harder on this dumpster fire. What a war to bring on yourself

vanessa @assenavmarie So Colleen Ballinger released her stupid apology video song on Apple Music JUST to be able to copyright strike people who react to it???? So Colleen Ballinger released her stupid apology video song on Apple Music JUST to be able to copyright strike people who react to it???? https://t.co/etGRY6yjKY

Collin @CollinYouOut_ Colleen Ballinger licensing her 10 minute apology so she can copyright strike other creators is exactly the type of person she is, bay way too smart of an idea for her to come up with as a plan initially Colleen Ballinger licensing her 10 minute apology so she can copyright strike other creators is exactly the type of person she is, bay way too smart of an idea for her to come up with as a plan initially

Isaiah @Bboy_Izilla That Colleen Ballinger lady said enoughs enough and is copyright striking anyone who has her 'apology song' in their videos. That Colleen Ballinger lady said enoughs enough and is copyright striking anyone who has her 'apology song' in their videos.

karl @scorpihobabe colleen ballinger releasing her shit song for purchase and copyright claiming anyone using it on youtube yeah she’s catching hands colleen ballinger releasing her shit song for purchase and copyright claiming anyone using it on youtube yeah she’s catching hands https://t.co/2q9cdwpaQR

🔴 watching red sox⚾️🏟️ @blushingbamboo Colleen Ballinger is reportedly copyright claiming videos containing her apology video’s ukelele song…scared groomers be taking pathetic actions these days. Colleen Ballinger is reportedly copyright claiming videos containing her apology video’s ukelele song…scared groomers be taking pathetic actions these days. https://t.co/t8XgTlA1Av

What did Colleen Ballinger say in her apology song?

Colleen, popular for her YouTube character Miranda Sings, uploaded a 10-minute apology song on June 28, 2023. She did so amid the ongoing controversy where she was called out by her former young fans for her inappropriate behavior.

In the song named, 'Toxic Gossip Train,' Colleen said:

"People told me not to do this, but nobody said I shouldn't sing this. Even though my team has strongly advised me to not say what I want to say, I recently realized they never said I couldn't sing what I wanted to say."

She further said in her song:

"A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren’t quite true. It doesn’t matter if it’s true, though, just as long as it’s entertaining. I just wanted to say that the only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats. I’m not a groomer. Just a loser."

As the song went viral, it became a hot topic on the internet, and several social media users talked about it. For those unaware, Colleen Ballinger is an American actress, comedian, and YouTuber known for her online persona "Miranda Sings" and for her Netflix series "Haters Back Off."

