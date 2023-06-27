“It’s a dream come true”: JUNNY dishes on his collab song INVITATION with GAEKO and his take on modern relationships

JUNNY is one of those Korean artists who continues to surprise audiences with a display of his bilingual skills, musical versatility, and adaptability to dabble in different genres of music. He confidently says:

The talented singer-songwriter is all set to make a comeback with a charismatic take on modern relationships, intimacy, and consent with his new song INVITATION, featuring GAEKO.

JUNNY’s upcoming song INVITATION is made from winning a TikTok contest called ‘8bar Relay’ in 2020, which went hugely viral, and now, three years after its moment of glory on TikTok, INVITATION is getting a full-fledged release on July 6 at 6 pm KST and 5 am EST.

As the multi-hyphenated singer steps into a busier second half of 2023, he dishes on how INVITATION made the transition from TikTok to a full-fledged release, his take on modern-day relationships, and his upcoming second tour to the U.S. in an exclusive chat with SK POP’s Anwaya Mane.

JUNNY dishes on the genre-bending nature of K-pop and what the second half of 2023 looks like

Q) Hello JUNNY! It’s been a while since you chatted with SK POP. What are you doing these days?

JUNNY: It’s been a while! Thank you for having me and great to do an interview with you again. I’ve been working hard as usual and enjoying life.

Q) Tell us about your new single, INVITATION. From TikTok to finally releasing the song, take us through the process of creating this track.

JUNNY: It was a favor asked by a friend/producer from DEVINECHANNEL, and at the time I just liked the beat so much that I had no thought but to just do the best verse I can. I knew that GAEKO was taking part in the challenge as well, so I thought maybe if I did a good enough job, he would notice me. That was literally my thought for that challenge, but the reception was so great and people liked it so much that I didn’t expect it to become viral. Years went by, and I noticed that not only my fans but people who viewed the challenge wanted a full version, and to this day I’m still getting requests for it. Thought it would be a good opportunity to fulfill their wishes, and we decided to complete the song, polish it, and finally release it to the world.

Q) How did the collaboration with GAEKO come to fruition, and what was your experience like working with him?

JUNNY: It’s a dream come true. I’ve been a fan of his since high school, and I even went to a Dynamic Duo concert in Vancouver. As a die-hard fan, it’s such an honor to have him on this song, and when I listened to his verse, it blew my mind. I hope everyone will like it as much as I do.

Q) The song talks about relationships, intimacy, and consent. How do you think our generation perceives the idea of love and relationships with the different avenues available to us?

JUNNY: I think we’ve become less connected physically than before because communicating with others has become so easy through social media and our phones. Not saying that is a bad thing, but there is a special experience when you actually meet with someone in person, and I think that’s very important to us as humans. Through this song, I want to express the beauty of being with our lovers and physically being together doing whatever.

Q) INVITATION falls in the trendy R&B/Hip-Hop and Soul/Pop song genre. Do you think Korean artists are now ditching the traditional idea of “K-pop” to adapt to a more dynamic and genre-blending approach to music?

JUNNY: I think K-pop itself started as a mixture of genres, and the music itself is always changing as well. I feel like many Korean artists are capable of creating all sorts of genres, and I’m just one of the many who want to show that to the world.

Q) You just wrapped up your European Tour! What was that experience like, and how do you usually unwind after a tour?

JUNNY: It was an amazing experience; learning so much and getting to meet fans face-to-face was surreal. Especially because these are fans from across the world, and the fact that they enjoy my music is such a blessing. I miss them already, and hopefully I’ll come back again soon. When I got back from the tour, I was able to go on a break and just recollect my energy, spending time with Leo and my friends, enjoying life, and now I’m back fully charged.

Q) INVITATION is a much-anticipated summer release. What does your own summer playlist look like? Any recommendations for your fans?

JUNNY: My playlist usually includes the must-haves, the classics, and the new hits. But to be honest, the song I got to recommend to you all is INVITATION because I heard it’s pretty good.

Q) We are officially halfway through 2023. What are your goals for the second half of the year? Anything in particular that your fans can look forward to?

JUNNY: More music, more shows, more traveling, and most of all, to stay healthy mentally and physically for myself and my fans so I can become a better version of myself each day. Stay tuned for some good news, and in the meantime, I hope you enjoy INVITATION feat. GAEKO.

JUNNY made his solo debut in 2017

JUNNY is a Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter and musician who can dabble between Korean and English as fluently as he can between two musical notes. He made his solo debut with his EP Monochrome in 2017. The talented singer-songwriter has released five EPs, 17 digital singles, four OSTs, and collaborations with artists like GOT7's frontman JAY B. In August last year, he released his first studio album, Blanc, with Not About You serving as its title track.

After successfully completing his first-ever North American tour, the INVITATION singer is happy to return to The States for the continuation of his “blanc” Tour. More information about tour dates and concert stops will be unveiled via his personal Instagram account, @jnkmsc.

