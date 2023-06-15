Hit teenage rom-com Netflix venture XO, Kitty's cast recently took to the series' official social media platforms on Wednesday, June 14, to reveal the exciting news of their return for a second season. While many fans anticipated the same given the several cliffhangers they were left with as the show reached its end, they are quite excited to learn about the early renewal of the show. It looks like the exciting cast and intriguing plot surely made a lasting impact on the viewers of XO, Kitty.

As it brought together K-drama fans, K-pop fans, and Netflix fans who regularly look forward to releases of author Jenny Han, the show's debut season naturally and effortlessly gathered a huge crowd as its fandom.

seth @cqhens

XO KITTY S2 RENEWAL ANNOUNCEMENT MY FAMILY IS COMING BACKKK XO KITTY S2 RENEWAL ANNOUNCEMENT MY FAMILY IS COMING BACKKK 😭😭😭😭https://t.co/h4KmS8EV0h

"So poetic actually": Fans excited over the season two renewal of Netflix's XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty, which was released on May 18, 2023, took over the internet with its collision of K-pop and Korean settings with Western concepts.

The Korean-American titular protagonist of the series, Kitty, who was initially revealed through this spin-off's original series written by Jenny Han, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, is presented as the youngest sister of Lara Jean (the proatgonist of the latter series).

Towards the end of the original film series, Kitty's love interest Dae was also revealed during her family trip to Seoul, Korea. XO, Kitty kicked off with the two budding their relationship into that of a long distance, and the titular character being tired of the same, who found a way to be next to her boyfriend as she earned her way into KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul) through her scholarship.

Netflix @netflix pssst... XO, Kitty has been renewed for Season 2!!!



Pass it on pssst... XO, Kitty has been renewed for Season 2!!!Pass it on https://t.co/YLOVaZ1QpU

But more reasons for her moving to Korea emerged as the spin-off progressed, revealing that Kitty aims to experience a school life that her mom lived in, a person she wasn't able to spend time with as she passed away right after Kitty's birth.

However, her time in Korea threw much more battles at her than she expected. A heartbreaking turn in her relationship with Dae, the shocking reveal and intriguing stories of her mother's time in KISS, and her s*xuality were some of the many things that viewers experienced through the series' first season.

XO KITTY IS RENEWED @reply88s xo kitty getting renewed on pride month is so poetic actually



xo kitty getting renewed on pride month is so poetic actually https://t.co/rSAlkMKtz7

𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 @shanxeditss XOKITTY RENEWED FOR S2 IM GETTING MY MINHOKITTY ENDGAME XOKITTY RENEWED FOR S2 IM GETTING MY MINHOKITTY ENDGAME https://t.co/drGCBNPtGu

xo kitty renewal party @odairhee manifesting a cover like this for s2 promo

https://t.co/a94aE6eLIT manifesting a cover like this for s2 promohttps://t.co/a94aE6eLIT https://t.co/kMc9kYTQu4

𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊♡ @Neptune_Leo22 Xo kitty renewed oooh they coming back to me Xo kitty renewed oooh they coming back to me https://t.co/9acU1LMjOQ

anza. @Anzayyyyy jenny han officially confirmed xo kitty season 2. KINHO ENDGAME LOADING YESSSS 🤲

jenny han officially confirmed xo kitty season 2. KINHO ENDGAME LOADING YESSSS 🤲https://t.co/0CovOvOT3z

With XO, Kitty piquing fans' curiosity with every interesting and unexpected turn that the series took, fans are naturally looking forward to what the second season holds in store for them. They pondered on how Kitty's relationship with her two potential love interests, Yuri and Minho, or whether she'll track back her steps to her first love, Dae.

Additionally, fans are also intrigued by the other lingering doubts regarding the two other couples on the show, Yuri with Juliana and Q with Florian, who both showcased their relationship to be in hot waters.

With the excessive love that fans have been showcasing for the XO, Kitty cast as the announcement of the second season, fans display a promising turn-up when the series returns. Additionally, fans are also looking forward to the promotions that come along with its renewal.

Poll : 0 votes