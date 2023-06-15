Create

"MY FAMILY IS COMING BACKKK": XO, Kitty's cast excites fans with season 2 announcement

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Jun 15, 2023 08:50 GMT
XO, Kitty (Image via Twitter/@netflix)
A poster of XO, Kitty (Image via Twitter/@netflix)

Hit teenage rom-com Netflix venture XO, Kitty's cast recently took to the series' official social media platforms on Wednesday, June 14, to reveal the exciting news of their return for a second season. While many fans anticipated the same given the several cliffhangers they were left with as the show reached its end, they are quite excited to learn about the early renewal of the show. It looks like the exciting cast and intriguing plot surely made a lasting impact on the viewers of XO, Kitty.

As it brought together K-drama fans, K-pop fans, and Netflix fans who regularly look forward to releases of author Jenny Han, the show's debut season naturally and effortlessly gathered a huge crowd as its fandom.

XO KITTY S2 RENEWAL ANNOUNCEMENT MY FAMILY IS COMING BACKKK 😭😭😭😭https://t.co/h4KmS8EV0h

"So poetic actually": Fans excited over the season two renewal of Netflix's XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty, which was released on May 18, 2023, took over the internet with its collision of K-pop and Korean settings with Western concepts.

The Korean-American titular protagonist of the series, Kitty, who was initially revealed through this spin-off's original series written by Jenny Han, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, is presented as the youngest sister of Lara Jean (the proatgonist of the latter series).

Towards the end of the original film series, Kitty's love interest Dae was also revealed during her family trip to Seoul, Korea. XO, Kitty kicked off with the two budding their relationship into that of a long distance, and the titular character being tired of the same, who found a way to be next to her boyfriend as she earned her way into KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul) through her scholarship.

pssst... XO, Kitty has been renewed for Season 2!!!Pass it on https://t.co/YLOVaZ1QpU

But more reasons for her moving to Korea emerged as the spin-off progressed, revealing that Kitty aims to experience a school life that her mom lived in, a person she wasn't able to spend time with as she passed away right after Kitty's birth.

However, her time in Korea threw much more battles at her than she expected. A heartbreaking turn in her relationship with Dae, the shocking reveal and intriguing stories of her mother's time in KISS, and her s*xuality were some of the many things that viewers experienced through the series' first season.

xo kitty getting renewed on pride month is so poetic actually https://t.co/rSAlkMKtz7
XO KITTY S2 RENEWAL??? THEY ARE COMING BACK TO ME???!!! 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/kXICFQicSy
getting my kittyminho endgame #XOKitty https://t.co/2Y506t8viY
XOKITTY RENEWED FOR S2 IM GETTING MY MINHOKITTY ENDGAME https://t.co/drGCBNPtGu
manifesting a cover like this for s2 promohttps://t.co/a94aE6eLIT https://t.co/kMc9kYTQu4
see u in s2 🤭 https://t.co/tfLX9bs1Sf
Xo kitty renewed oooh they coming back to me https://t.co/9acU1LMjOQ
jenny han officially confirmed xo kitty season 2. KINHO ENDGAME LOADING YESSSS 🤲https://t.co/0CovOvOT3z

With XO, Kitty piquing fans' curiosity with every interesting and unexpected turn that the series took, fans are naturally looking forward to what the second season holds in store for them. They pondered on how Kitty's relationship with her two potential love interests, Yuri and Minho, or whether she'll track back her steps to her first love, Dae.

Additionally, fans are also intrigued by the other lingering doubts regarding the two other couples on the show, Yuri with Juliana and Q with Florian, who both showcased their relationship to be in hot waters.

With the excessive love that fans have been showcasing for the XO, Kitty cast as the announcement of the second season, fans display a promising turn-up when the series returns. Additionally, fans are also looking forward to the promotions that come along with its renewal.

