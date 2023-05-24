Is Kitty bisexual? XO, Kitty creator Jenny Han dispels only “for representation” discussions

Jenny Han, the creator of Netflix’s current viral series XO, Kitty, put all discussions about Kitty’s sexuality to rest. In a screenshot of TikTok going viral on Twitter, the series creator replied to a comment that called Anna Cathcart’s character arc “for representation” purposes only.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for XO, Kitty.

XO, Kitty’s teaser made many believe that it would be a love triangle between Dae, Min-ho, and Kitty. However, the series added another aspect of self-discovery by including Yuri Han as one of Kitty’s crushes. Many believed that the producers added that angle only to look woke.

However, Jenny Han shared her firm idea behind the story and Kitty’s sexuality. Replying to the comment, she confirmed the teenager’s character and said,

“Definitely was not added for representation. Kitty being bi is canon and was always where the story was going.”

XO, Kitty’s arc of Kitty crushing on Yuri draws mixed reactions, creator confirms that the lead is bisexual

Netflix’s hit franchise To All The Boys made way to a spin-off focusing on Lara Jean Covey’s little sister, Catherine, aka Kitty’s journey across the world to reunite with her lover, Dae, in XO, Kitty. The series announcement led to much cheer and expectations. The fresh cast also trended even before the show premiered on May 18.

While the trailer hinted at Kitty getting sandwiched between Dae and his friend, Min-ho, a new love interest made some fans fall off the rails. In the series, Kitty finds Dae at the university only to see Dae and Yuri in a relationship that is later revealed to be fake since Yuri needed to hide that she was a lesbian.

However, just as Min-ho falls for Kitty, Kitty falls for Yuri as the duo gets closer, making the love line more complicated. Some viewers didn’t like the Kitty-Yuri arc and even mentioned that it was “forced” or “random.”

Annie @ortebrown liv⁷☆ saw yoongi 4/27 @_slutforjimin @cewgrande imma just be honest here but kitty and yuri were so forced. i like yuri and julliana and i’ll be disappointed if she ends things w her to be w kitty cause her and her current gf went through sm together and are actually cute. @cewgrande imma just be honest here but kitty and yuri were so forced. i like yuri and julliana and i’ll be disappointed if she ends things w her to be w kitty cause her and her current gf went through sm together and are actually cute. "Forced "???be fr 🙄 twitter.com/_slutforjimin/… "Forced "???be fr 🙄 twitter.com/_slutforjimin/…

manu lottie’s attorney @yonoexiste so many people in the comments of xo, kitty edits are saying stuff like this and (regardless if you ship them or not) it just shows how a lot of people are okay with lgbtq+ representation as long as it doesn’t involve too many characters or takes too much space so many people in the comments of xo, kitty edits are saying stuff like this and (regardless if you ship them or not) it just shows how a lot of people are okay with lgbtq+ representation as long as it doesn’t involve too many characters or takes too much space https://t.co/HLWNqBhSa1

On the other hand, many defended the series mentioning the similarities between Min-ho’s sudden crush on Kitty and Kitty’s sudden liking for Yuri. They also said that the enemies-to-lovers arc seemed perfectly fine for Kitty, a teenager who was also discovering her sexuality.

seph 书灵 🌼🥧🐝 @marguerittegrey "Yuri and Kitty are so forced. Why does everyone need to be gay now"

Me, who grew up on kdramas with forced hetero love squares: "Yuri and Kitty are so forced. Why does everyone need to be gay now"Me, who grew up on kdramas with forced hetero love squares: https://t.co/GFaDinnGUA

jules @rinazenik "they made kitty sapphic just for rep points" "kitty and yuri have no chemistry" "kitty crushing on yuri was so random and forced" "they made kitty sapphic just for rep points" "kitty and yuri have no chemistry" "kitty crushing on yuri was so random and forced" https://t.co/bO63DYcGwQ

me going to sleep peacefully knowing kitty is canonically bi and straights can keep crying about ithttps://t.co/X7XCAIOX0v

xo kitty giving me such a beautiful bi awakening figuring out ur sexuality storyline with kitty is one of my favorite things to happen this year‍🩹 xo kitty giving me such a beautiful bi awakening figuring out ur sexuality storyline with kitty is one of my favorite things to happen this year ❤️‍🩹https://t.co/liqlsCFqX5

jess @fxckoklahoma i think the best plot in #XOKitty is realising she’s bi !! her feelings toward yuri are one sided as yuri is in love with someone else. min ho has feelings for kitty which is currently one sided as she likes yuri. i’d be happy with who she ends up with either way ! i think the best plot in #XOKitty is realising she’s bi !! her feelings toward yuri are one sided as yuri is in love with someone else. min ho has feelings for kitty which is currently one sided as she likes yuri. i’d be happy with who she ends up with either way ! https://t.co/rvllUzbhlG

El | SAVE Warrior Nun @bxthbxtch manu lottie’s attorney @yonoexiste so many people in the comments of xo, kitty edits are saying stuff like this and (regardless if you ship them or not) it just shows how a lot of people are okay with lgbtq+ representation as long as it doesn’t involve too many characters or takes too much space so many people in the comments of xo, kitty edits are saying stuff like this and (regardless if you ship them or not) it just shows how a lot of people are okay with lgbtq+ representation as long as it doesn’t involve too many characters or takes too much space https://t.co/HLWNqBhSa1 honestly I think it’s not about kitty being bi or the lgbtq+, it just made her look like she liked every human on the show which made her liking someone lose its meaning, like you’re literally watching a girl like everyone around her without understanding what’s really love twitter.com/yonoexiste/sta… honestly I think it’s not about kitty being bi or the lgbtq+, it just made her look like she liked every human on the show which made her liking someone lose its meaning, like you’re literally watching a girl like everyone around her without understanding what’s really love twitter.com/yonoexiste/sta…

The Netflix series wasn’t spared of the ‘homosexual relationships just for representation’ tag. However, with the creator Jenny Han’s public comment confirming the lead’s sexual orientation as bisexual, the discussion on the Kitty-Yuri arc might stop.

Meanwhile, the teen romcom enjoys an average score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews have been a bit mixed, but majorly the sweet Hollywood-and-K-drama romance has some of them rooting for a sequel.

Guardian’s Janelle Zara wrote, “Prestige television XO, Kitty is not, but its charming cast is worth revisiting next semester.” At the same time, Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han called it “a sweet, pretty cupcake of a teen romance.”

XO, Kitty is a 10-episode series with a fresh cast that has viewers swooning over them. All episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

