Is Kitty bisexual? XO, Kitty creator Jenny Han dispels only “for representation” discussions

Jenny Han, the creator of Netflix’s current viral series XO, Kitty, put all discussions about Kitty’s sexuality to rest. In a screenshot of TikTok going viral on Twitter, the series creator replied to a comment that called Anna Cathcart’s character arc “for representation” purposes only.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for XO, Kitty.
XO, Kitty’s teaser made many believe that it would be a love triangle between Dae, Min-ho, and Kitty. However, the series added another aspect of self-discovery by including Yuri Han as one of Kitty’s crushes. Many believed that the producers added that angle only to look woke.
However, Jenny Han shared her firm idea behind the story and Kitty’s sexuality. Replying to the comment, she confirmed the teenager’s character and said,
“Definitely was not added for representation. Kitty being bi is canon and was always where the story was going.”
XO, Kitty’s arc of Kitty crushing on Yuri draws mixed reactions, creator confirms that the lead is bisexual
Netflix’s hit franchise To All The Boys made way to a spin-off focusing on Lara Jean Covey’s little sister, Catherine, aka Kitty’s journey across the world to reunite with her lover, Dae, in XO, Kitty. The series announcement led to much cheer and expectations. The fresh cast also trended even before the show premiered on May 18.
While the trailer hinted at Kitty getting sandwiched between Dae and his friend, Min-ho, a new love interest made some fans fall off the rails. In the series, Kitty finds Dae at the university only to see Dae and Yuri in a relationship that is later revealed to be fake since Yuri needed to hide that she was a lesbian.
However, just as Min-ho falls for Kitty, Kitty falls for Yuri as the duo gets closer, making the love line more complicated. Some viewers didn’t like the Kitty-Yuri arc and even mentioned that it was “forced” or “random.”
On the other hand, many defended the series mentioning the similarities between Min-ho’s sudden crush on Kitty and Kitty’s sudden liking for Yuri. They also said that the enemies-to-lovers arc seemed perfectly fine for Kitty, a teenager who was also discovering her sexuality.
The Netflix series wasn’t spared of the ‘homosexual relationships just for representation’ tag. However, with the creator Jenny Han’s public comment confirming the lead’s sexual orientation as bisexual, the discussion on the Kitty-Yuri arc might stop.
Meanwhile, the teen romcom enjoys an average score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews have been a bit mixed, but majorly the sweet Hollywood-and-K-drama romance has some of them rooting for a sequel.
Guardian’s Janelle Zara wrote, “Prestige television XO, Kitty is not, but its charming cast is worth revisiting next semester.” At the same time, Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han called it “a sweet, pretty cupcake of a teen romance.”
XO, Kitty is a 10-episode series with a fresh cast that has viewers swooning over them. All episodes are available to stream on Netflix.