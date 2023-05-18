XO, Kitty ending explained: Did Kitty and Dae reunite in the end? 

Netflix's newest teen rom-com series, XO, Kitty, became available to stream on Thursday, May 18, worldwide. It serves as a spinoff to the streaming platform's To All the Boys film trilogy and stars Anna Cathcart as Katherine "Kitty" Song Covey.

Its official synopsis reads as:

"A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same boarding school attended by her late mother."

Even though Dae tried to reunite with Kitty at the end of XO, Kitty, the latter stated that it was time for her to move on. She had no regrets about coming to Seoul and falling for him but she wanted to experience new things in life.

Kitty had been expelled from her college since she had breached a scholarship rule. Even Dae lost his dorm room and scholarship after he was beaten by Florian in the finals.

XO, Kitty ending explained: Why did Dae lose his scholarship and dorm room?

XO, Kitty ended with Kitty realizing that Min Ho had boarded her flight to Los Angeles. He wanted to meet his mother, who resides in the US, but the biggest shock was when Min Ho confessed to Kitty that he was in love with her. Kitty was speechless and did not have a response. She even had an 11-hour flight with him, but started contemplating after what she heard.

But right before that, after she gave her finals, Kitty was pretty sure that she had failed the test. Q tried to console her as he told her to be optimistic about the results. Kitty was distraught as she had made Dae upset and was even ignored by Yuri. Q told her about Florian and the cheating angel. This shocked Kitty and she instantly began judging Florian. It even resulted in a fight between Q and Kitty.

Next in XO, Kitty, Jina and Yuri caught up the next morning, when the former confessed that she had a lot of regrets and wanted to redeem herself. She wanted to spend more time with Alex and she even had a conversation with Juliana's parents. Juliana was returning and this excited Yuri too. The exam results were soon revealed and Florian had topped the list; she even beat Dae since she had cheated. Q knew this and was now enraged.

Kitty then checked her result and realized that she had passed. Q and Kitty momentarily celebrated, becoming frenemies once again. At this moment, the dorm staff realized that Kitty had been spending her nights in the male dormitory. When Jina got to know about this, she instantly expelled Kitty.

The protagonist of XO, Kitty had gone against the rules of her scholarship and now she had to fly back home to Los Angeles. A disheartened Kitty then went home and began packing for her flight. After that, she had her final meal in the cafeteria and suddenly had the urge to leave a memory of her by giving an impromptu speech.

Next in XO, Kitty, she stood on top of a table and delivered a speech but it turned out to be anti-climatic and a huge failure. Alex asked her to come down and they exchanged goodbyes. Kitty then bid adieu to Q and Min Ho. Unfortunately, she did not get any special treatment from her roommates. Jina and Kitty then shared an emotional moment. Even the principal compared Kitty to her mother. Jina then handed Kitty a letter from Eve and Kitty gave her the mixtape she possessed in exchange.

Since Dae came second the in the exam, he lost his scholarship and place in the dorm. Kitty had left her necklace to Dae as a goodbye present. Like a hero, Dae rushed to the airport and caught Kitty before she left for America. The couple were finally reunited.

Unfortunately, Kitty said that it's time to move on since she needed a new experience in life. The couple broke up at the spot; they kissed and went in separate ways. Suddenly Kitty saw Yuri at the airport but when she went to confess her love for him, she realized that he was waiting for Julianna.

Kitty then boarded the plane to Los Angeles but soon got the shock of her life. Min Ho had boarded the same flight to meet his mother in LA. He confessed that he was in love with her and Kitty's mouth was left wide open.

The show ends here on a cliffhanger. We will certainly get answers to all our questions in the next season of XO, Kitty.

