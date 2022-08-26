"The chat is so stupid!" - IShowSpeed rages after viewers troll him into answering incorrectly on his school test

Darren "IShowSpeed" is never too far away from being involved in a comical act or a frustrated moment. In the latest stream uploaded to his YouTube channel, the 19-year-old was duped by his chat into giving incorrect answers to an online test that was due.

While streaming, he was seen showing off his disastrous report card in his course, where he had received an "F" in all of his subjects. In an attempt to turn around his academic fortunes, Darren decided to answer the questions on stream, with a little aid from his chat.

As it turned out, he still failed. In a frustrated moment, he cried out:

"The chat is so stupid!"

IShowSpeed reveals his disastrous report card

Before trying out the MCQ test online, he displayed his report card which featured Fs in all the sections from British Literature to Mathematics. Seeing the catastrophic results, the 19-year-old YouTuber cried out:

"Oh my god! No! All Fs! All Fs! How? How do I have all Fs? No fre*king...bro, I am failing in f***ing British and f***ing UK? Bro, I know everything about football!"

He then proceeded to check out his assignments that were overdue. In a last-minute attempt to correct his grades, he swiftly tried to answer the questions. His first venture was Economics, where he tried to cheat his way through the questions by taking help from the chat. He pleaded:

"Chat, can y'all please help me out real quick?"

(Timestamp: 18:42)

IShowSpeed's chat's antics similar to the streamer's, did deliver him with the answers, albeit the wrong ones. Upon discovering that he had astonishingly failed yet again, Darren exclaimed:

"You n***** in the chat is so stupid! Y'all is so dumb! You want me to fail? Bro, chat you want me to fail? The f**k!"

He then concluded his assignments with yet another test. Fortunately for the streamer, he increased his grades by 10%, which was enough to please him.

Fans react to IShowSpeed's chat sabotaging his test

Fans are often on the lookout for comical moments from the fastest growing streamer on YouTube. After seeing the tragic state of his results, viewers shared their reaction to it. Here are some of the comments that were shared in the post:

Fans share their reactions to IShowSpeed failing (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

Fans shared their reactions on Twitter as well. Here are some of them:

Nick Thornton @Nlckth0rnton35 @Dexerto My tax dollars are paying the loans he took to do this @Dexerto My tax dollars are paying the loans he took to do this

GABE @RankedGabe @Dexerto Not like he needs school anyway. Bro has mad $$ already @Dexerto Not like he needs school anyway. Bro has mad $$ already

KeysBeast @KeysBeast1 @Dexerto what ever school he is in just needs to expel him for blatant cheating @Dexerto what ever school he is in just needs to expel him for blatant cheating

IShowSpeed is expected to fly out to the UK next month to partake in the Sidemen charity football match. The game is expected to be held at Charlton Athletic's stadium, The Valley, on September 24.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan