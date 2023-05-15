XO, Kitty on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details about To All The Boys spinoff

The highly anticipated To All The Boys spinoff XO, Kitty will premiere on May 18, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix. According to Deadline, the show will have 10 episodes. The show entails the story of Kitty Song Covey as she embarks on her relationship journey, four years after getting her sister Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky together.

The official synopsis of XO, Kitty, as per Netflix, reads:

"Ready to make her own mark in the world, Kitty leaves her Portland, Oregon, home behind to attend the same school her mom went to, the Korean Independent School of Seoul, or KISS. Kitty’s long-term, long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Minyeong Choi), also just so happens to go to KISS. In Seoul, love guru Kitty realizes relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line."

However, the series' high expectations are not only a result of its unique and refreshing storyline but also the fact that the show comes from the author of To All The Boys, Jenny Han. Her addition to the Netflix project as a showrunner has certainly resulted in increased expectations for the show, and fans can't wait to see how she manages to tell yet another brilliantly crafted love story.

XO, Kitty promises to be an exciting adventure for viewers

Netflix released the trailer for XO, Kitty on April 25, 2023, and it has managed to take the fandom by storm. The trailer offers us a glimpse into the life of Kitty Song Covey, played by Anna Cathcart, who's all grown up now and is ready to embark on her romantic journey. She can be seen convincing her dad and stepmom to let her go to Seoul to attend the same school her mom attended.

Famed as a love guru based on her major role in getting Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo) together, Kitty doesn't doubt that she has found her own Peter in Dae, the boy Kitty met during the Song Covey family trip to Korea in To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Convinced that she and he are made for each other, Kitty decides to shift to the same school he studies at and moves from Portland, Oregon, to Seoul.

However, upon reaching there, she learns that Dae already has a girlfriend and is, therefore, dejected and upset. But Kitty decides that her decision isn't just about impressing Dae but rather a soul-searching experience. Even though she does not want to let go of her feelings for him, she decides she'll pave her path and embark on her adventures, and she can be seen trying out new things.

The trailer then continues to show different snippets of the show and also teases a potential feud between Kitty and Dae's girlfriend, played by Gia Kim.

The unpredictability of the plot and the lead pair's chemistry are sure to be the highlights of the show, as the trailer suggests. Viewers can look forward to a riveting and thoroughly entertaining series that explores several intriguing themes like adventure, passion, friendship, and desire, among many others.

More details about XO, Kitty's cast

XO, Kitty is host to an incredibly talented cast and will feature Anna Cathcart in the lead role of Kitty Song Covey. Her spinoff series comes as a pleasant surprise to fans, considering that her character was termed a fan favorite from the To All The Boys film series. She promises to deliver a stunning performance in the show, as she manages to flawlessly dive into her character. The XO, Kitty star has previously starred in Odd Squad and Disney's Descendants 3.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, showrunner and author Jenny Han talked about Cathcart's character in the film and how she felt about it coming to life:

"For us, it was about giving Kitty the chance to really explore her inner self and to offer that peek into what she’s thinking. To All the Boys is centered around Lara Jean, and we’re really in her head. Kitty is obviously a side character in that story. So we don’t know what she’s thinking. We could guess, because Kitty definitely wears her emotions and her thoughts on her sleeve, and she says whatever she thinks."

She continued:

"That was the most fun part of exploring this character: She’s not so in her head. She will say the first thing that comes to mind. Kitty is definitely a living-out-loud kind of character."

In an interview with J-14, Anna Cathcart commented upon working with the rest of the cast on her first solo project, XO, Kitty:

"The cast is truly, I cannot say enough good things about them. They were the best group of people and we were all … you just, you become like a team. You become a family because you’re in this world together and you’re all you got each other’s backs and you get to go explore together. So, it was the most memorable experience of my life.”

The show's cast also includes other characters essaying pivotal roles, including the likes of Minyoung Choi (who portrays 16-year-old Dae), Sang Heon Lee (who portrays wealthy popular guy Min Ho), Gia Kim (who portrays KISS queen bee Yuri), and Anthony Keyvan (who portrays Q, a jock with a heart of gold). John Corbett and Sarayu Blue will play Kitty's dad and stepmom, respectively.

XO, Kitty will also feature Peter Thurnwald, Michael K. Lee, and Yunjin Kim, who play key members of the KISS faculty.

Will Lana Condor make an appearance in XO, Kitty?

It was Lana Condor who starred in the lead role of Lara Jean in the To All The Boys film series, and her life hasn't been the same since. Naturally, with a spinoff of the series coming on Netflix, fans have wondered whether the star will make an appearance in the show or not.

In an interview with POPSUGAR in 2021, actress Lana Condor talked about her views on the spinoff series XO, Kitty, and if she would be making an appearance in it:

"I lost my mind. Anna deserves it like no other. She is incredible. She’s a wonderful human and an incredible actress. She is, dare I say, the comedy in the movies. She is incredible. So she deserves it fully. And I’m so excited for her. It’s obviously very fresh. It’s a baby right now so no one has approached me yet. But I’m waiting for the call!”

The actress was asked the same question a year later in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, to which she answered:

"I haven’t had any conversations about [returning], however, I’m very excited for Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty. It’s kind of her turn now to fall in love and have new experiences, so I’m very excited for her. I think she’s very ready and capable to do so.”

It remains to be seen if the actress will star in the series or not, and fans can't wait to see the surprises the series promises to deliver.

XO, Kitty is set to premiere on May 18, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

