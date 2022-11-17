''Went from teenage movies to this?'': Netizens impressed with Noah Centineo's spy avatar in new Netflix trailer for The Recruit

The trailer for Noah Centineo's new spy series, titled The Recruit, is out, and it features the actor in a completely new avatar. Centineo looks impressive in the trailer as he portrays the role of a CIA lawyer in the new Netflix series, which is set to be released on December 16, 2022.

Fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Centineo's new avatar. One user was shocked by the leap the actor's career had taken, going from teenage movies to thriller shows.

The relentless trailer has a gripping tone and offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the series. Centineo's character navigates various dangers and challenges that come with his job.

Based on the trailer, fans can look forward to a thrilling and entertaining espionage show, similar in tone to The Bourne Identity franchise.

"Noah Centineo redemption": Netizens impressed with actor's spy avatar in Netflix's The Recruit trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the trailer for Noah Centineo's new Netflix series, The Recruit. Many were delighted to see the actor in a role he's never played before and praised his acting prowess.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

The show is helmed by Alexi Hawley, whose TV credits include State of Affairs and The Rookie. Doug Liman, who is known for directing the Matt Damon spy thriller The Bourne Identity, serves as one of the directors. The Recruit reportedly has a total of eight episodes, all of which will premiere on December 16, 2022, on Netflix.

Lead actor Noah Centineo is best known for his performances in popular romcoms like the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, The Perfect Date, and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, to name a few.

He also recently appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson in the new DC flick, Black Adam, wherein he portrayed the character of Atom Smasher.

A quick look at The Recruit plot

The Recruit revolves around a CIA lawyer who's embroiled in a dangerous world of lies, betrayal, and crime. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Netflix's YouTube channel:

''A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.''

Noah Centineo looks in terrific form in the trailer as he captures the raw charisma and charm that defines his character with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect the actor to deliver a powerful performance in this seemingly challenging role.

Apart from Centineo, the show features Aarti Mann as Violet. Mann has essayed a number of roles in numerous popular films and shows over the years like The Big Bang Theory, Wendell & Vinnie, The Young and the Restless, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence, Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber, Laura Haddock as Max Meladze, and Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland, among many others.

You can watch the upcoming spy thriller series, The Recruit, on Netflix on December 16, 2022.

