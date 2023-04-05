The upcoming Netflix spin-off of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, XO, Kitty, revealed its trailer on Wednesday, April 5, following which, fans noticed many Korean references pertaining -- from the spin-off's setting to Kitty's potential boyfriend.

Given the immense love and popularity that the franchise's three previous sequels garnered, fans are quite excited about the release of a new extension in the plotline.

Apart from the main cast of XO, Kitty, which will start streaming from May 18 on Netflix, many known faces of the Korean entertainment industry will also be making appearances on the show. Some of these include Boys Planet's Jeon Ho-young, Choi Min-young, Money Heist's Kim Yu-jin, and Lee Sang-heon.

As the two industries of American and Korean entertainment will come together, it has naturally amalgamated the two fandoms, equally exciting both.

Fans are excited for the roll-out of To All The Boys I've Loved Before's spin-off: XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty, the extension of a narrative from To All The Boys I've Loved Before, talks about the life of Lara Jean's little sister, Kitty. After months of her long-distance relationship with her boyfriend back in Korea, Kitty kickstarts her own journey to find her true love by flying to him.

She transfers to the Korean Independent School of Seoul and moves almost halfway across the world to set her relationship to more serious standards. However, the reality of relationships makes things complicated for her, naturally creating a crisis in her life.

The ten episodes of the series were collectively directed by Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky, and Katina Medina Mora. Created by Jenny Han, XO, Kitty stars popular celebrities including Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Lee Sang-heon, Peter Thurnwald, and Regan Aliya.

liv ♡ Junhyeon P10 @junhyeonplanet boys planet trainee jeon hoyoung in to all the boys ive loved before boys planet trainee jeon hoyoung in to all the boys ive loved before https://t.co/iZbs4yf4Ms

d @isntdes XO, KITTY is gonna be such a cute movie omg XO, KITTY is gonna be such a cute movie omg

nomvuyo @nbmashile @netflix Of all characters that deserve their on spin off…choice of absolute perfection 🤌🏾 @netflix Of all characters that deserve their on spin off…choice of absolute perfection 🤌🏾

theia 💌 @EpiicFandom So XO, Kitty will be filmed in korea?!?! covinsky cameo please? 🥺 So XO, Kitty will be filmed in korea?!?! covinsky cameo please? 🥺

.

Delia Harrington @DeliaMary I'm so excited for #xoKitty . Great idea to bring her story to Korea, at least for season 1. Their mom and their heritage has always been part of #TATBILB , but this lets Kitty truly go out on her own - and maybe they can pull in some kdrama elements, too. youtube.com/watch?v=EshcIt… I'm so excited for #xoKitty. Great idea to bring her story to Korea, at least for season 1. Their mom and their heritage has always been part of #TATBILB, but this lets Kitty truly go out on her own - and maybe they can pull in some kdrama elements, too. youtube.com/watch?v=EshcIt…

Emily Alice @Wildfl0wer_xo Imagine @jennyhan writing a novella about Lara Jean & Peters time at College. Do they stay together?! Does it work out?! Does Lara transfer?! What about a novella about Lara, Kitty and Margots time in Korea!!! I am not ready to say goodbye to book Lara Jean!! Imagine @jennyhan writing a novella about Lara Jean & Peters time at College. Do they stay together?! Does it work out?! Does Lara transfer?! What about a novella about Lara, Kitty and Margots time in Korea!!! I am not ready to say goodbye to book Lara Jean!! 😭😭😭

Victoria Pius @Victoria_Piuss @netflix With the story line, now I really want to watch the movie. @netflix With the story line, now I really want to watch the movie.

While many are collectively excited about its release, what people are intrigued to find out is how the series will come about. The upcoming venture is not only Netflix's first spin-off series of an original film, but also the coming together of two entertainment industries of different languages, hence naturally making the progression of the plot a topic of curiosity.

People were also quite surprised to learn that Boys Planet's trainee, Jeon Ho-young, will also be making a small cameo in the series. While not many realized it in the beginning, it later shocked them. Additionally, To All The Boys I've Loved Before loyalists truly hope to see a cameo appearance from their iconic couple, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky.

Following the release of XO, Kitty's trailer, even non-fans have been intrigued to watch the film, especially given its impressive cast.

Poll : 0 votes