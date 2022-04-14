XO, Kitty: All we know about To All the Boys spinoff series

The success of the To All the Boys trilogy led Netflix to create and greenlit XO, Kitty, a series based on the love interests of Lara Jean’s younger sister, Kitty. The show will focus on the youngest member and her struggles with love with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae.

For K-drama fans who love the rom-com Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Netflix has some good news - Choi Min-young will be playing the love interest of Kitty and be a series regular. The show will only have 10 episodes worth 30 minutes each, but it is sure to leave the audience enthralled.

What is the plot of XO, Kitty?

Netflix @netflix Already obsessed with the cast from XO, Kitty — a new series where our To All The Boys matchmaker heads to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend only to discover she doesn't know as much about love as she once thought! Already obsessed with the cast from XO, Kitty — a new series where our To All The Boys matchmaker heads to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend only to discover she doesn't know as much about love as she once thought! https://t.co/imcIyqC5Vi

The plot of XO, Kitty revolves around Kitty traveling to South Korea to meet Dae and discovering more about love. Anna Cathcart’s character was seen as the smartest know-it-all regarding relationships and life in general. However, as she travels across the world for Dae, she’ll realize that love and life are more complex than she thought.

Kitty first meets Dae in To All the Boys: Always & Forever when her family is out on a trip. She looks for someone to click their family picture and sees Dae. They exchange a few words in Korean and English, and that scene builds the foundation of their future romance.

Cast in the To All the Boys spinoff, XO, Kitty

The lead role of Kitty will be played by the original Kitty, Anna Cathcart. Choi Min-young, the teenager who bowled fans away with his adorable portrayal of Nam Joo-hyuk’s brother in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, has been cast as Dae, the lead character.

Choi Min-young gained recognition as Baek Yi-hyun, Baek Yi-jin’s (Nam Joo-hyuk) younger brother, in the sports romcom. One of the sub-layers of the show was the sibling relationship, and the 19-year-old received enough screen time and audience attention.

With Anna Cathcart and Choi Min-young in the lead, other actors in To All the Boys spinoff include Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, and Lee Sang-heon.

Anthony Keyvan will play a queen African or Middle Eastern character named Q. Gia Kim will be playing Yuri, Kitty’s new friend. Lee Sang-heon will be playing Min-ho, a confident and handsome Korean ex-pat.

Is the Netflix To All the Boys spinoff series under production?

Cathcart recently posted a picture of herself on the streets of South Korea. She captioned it as “home for the next few months” with a heart-letter emoji. As per ProductionWeekly, the filming for XO, Kitty began on March 28 and will reportedly wrap up by June 7 this year. Cathcart being in South Korea does suggest that filming is very well underway.

What is the release date for XO, Kitty?

As filming was reported to finish in June, the series could premiere by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Some also believe that it might be released around 2023 Valentine’s Day, as was the case with the first movie, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

With many production houses riding on the spinoff bandwagon but not being able to hold the original audience, it remains to be seen if XO, Kitty will fare as well as the franchise or not.

Edited by R. Elahi