Netflix's latest sensation, XO, Kitty has taken the world by storm. The show has captured the hearts of fans everywhere with its storyline and its soundtrack. With the series, fans are ready to embark on a K-pop journey like no other. XO, Kitty, follows the adventures of Kitty, from the series All The Boys.
It sees Kitty take center stage as she goes on a journey to South Korea. In XO, Kitty, Lara Jean's younger sister enrolls at an international high school in South Korea that her mother had attended years ago.
The series has a star-studded cast including Anna Cathcart, Théo Augier Bonaventure, Jocelyn Shelfo, and Ivan Melgares. XO, Kitty also features a plethora of talented actors from South Korea like Min Yeong-choi, Yunjin Kim, and Sang.
While watching the show, fans found themselves swaying along to the show's irresistible tunes as Kitty found her place at the Korean Independent School of Seoul. They loved the songs and tunes that were featured in Netflix's latest XO, Kitty. Many were looking forward to having an unparalleled listening experience of the globally trending K-pop hits that are filled with upbeat rhythms and a touch of romance.
XO, Kitty soundtrack: JEON SOMI, Wonho, BIBI, and More—A Kaleidoscope of K-pop hits
The series features supergroups like BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, BTS, and multiple songs from Stray Kids, ITZY, and more. XO, Kitty transports fans to a realm where music becomes an integral part of Kitty's exhilarating journey.
1) HOT- SEVENTEEN
2) Darl+ing – SEVENTEEN
3) Telepathy- BTS
4) BAAM – Momoland
5) Pink Venom – BLACKPINK
7)You Never Know- BLACKPINK
8) What You Waiting For – JEON SOMI
9) XOXO- JEON SOMI
10) Dance- Nakwon
11) Deeper Than the Dark - Love X Stereo
12) Venom- Stray Kids
13) Maniac - Stray Kids
14) I Can’t Stop Me – TWICE
15) Best Shot – Wonho
16) HANN (Alone in Winter) – (G)I-DLE
17) Time Machine – Juju B. Goode
18) Rainbow Freestyle- Juju B. Goode
19) Cocoa - Sweet The Kid
20) B[oo]m-Boxx - ITZY
21) Icy- ITZY
22) The Weekend - 88rising & BIBI
23) Smoke Signals - Dabin
24) Dumb Dumb- Jeon Somi
25) Dazed & Confused – Glen Check
26) Sins- Glen Check
27) Retrologue 2020 (feat. Yun Hee Won) - Edge of Silence
28) Stay This Way by fromis_9
29) I’m A Winner- Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy
30) Alone - Miso
31) Y DON’T U (feat. Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip) - Park Hye Jin
The playlist of the soundtrack for the show is nothing short of addictive and fans are sure to have a blast listening to the songs. From devoted K-pop enthusiasts to casual music lovers, the show's music manages to transcend boundaries and embrace the universal language of music. Each song serves as a gateway to a different emotion, propelling viewers into a world where rhythm and melody collide with the vibrant tapestry of Kitty's story.