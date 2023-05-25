Netflix's latest sensation, XO, Kitty has taken the world by storm. The show has captured the hearts of fans everywhere with its storyline and its soundtrack. With the series, fans are ready to embark on a K-pop journey like no other. XO, Kitty, follows the adventures of Kitty, from the series All The Boys.

It sees Kitty take center stage as she goes on a journey to South Korea. In XO, Kitty, Lara Jean's younger sister enrolls at an international high school in South Korea that her mother had attended years ago.

The series has a star-studded cast including Anna Cathcart, Théo Augier Bonaventure, Jocelyn Shelfo, and Ivan Melgares. XO, Kitty also features a plethora of talented actors from South Korea like Min Yeong-choi, Yunjin Kim, and Sang.

While watching the show, fans found themselves swaying along to the show's irresistible tunes as Kitty found her place at the Korean Independent School of Seoul. They loved the songs and tunes that were featured in Netflix's latest XO, Kitty. Many were looking forward to having an unparalleled listening experience of the globally trending K-pop hits that are filled with upbeat rhythms and a touch of romance.

XO, Kitty soundtrack: JEON SOMI, Wonho, BIBI, and More—A Kaleidoscope of K-pop hits

The series features supergroups like BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, BTS, and multiple songs from Stray Kids, ITZY, and more. XO, Kitty transports fans to a realm where music becomes an integral part of Kitty's exhilarating journey.

1) HOT- SEVENTEEN

2) Darl+ing – SEVENTEEN

3) Telepathy- BTS

4) BAAM – Momoland

5) Pink Venom – BLACKPINK

7)You Never Know- BLACKPINK

8) What You Waiting For – JEON SOMI

9) XOXO- JEON SOMI

10) Dance- Nakwon

11) Deeper Than the Dark - Love X Stereo

12) Venom- Stray Kids

13) Maniac - Stray Kids

14) I Can’t Stop Me – TWICE

15) Best Shot – Wonho

16) HANN (Alone in Winter) – (G)I-DLE

17) Time Machine – Juju B. Goode

18) Rainbow Freestyle- Juju B. Goode

19) Cocoa - Sweet The Kid

20) B[oo]m-Boxx - ITZY

21) Icy- ITZY

22) The Weekend - 88rising & BIBI

23) Smoke Signals - Dabin

24) Dumb Dumb- Jeon Somi

25) Dazed & Confused – Glen Check

26) Sins- Glen Check

27) Retrologue 2020 (feat. Yun Hee Won) - Edge of Silence

28) Stay This Way by fromis_9

29) I’m A Winner- Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy

30) Alone - Miso

31) Y DON’T U (feat. Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip) - Park Hye Jin

The playlist of the soundtrack for the show is nothing short of addictive and fans are sure to have a blast listening to the songs. From devoted K-pop enthusiasts to casual music lovers, the show's music manages to transcend boundaries and embrace the universal language of music. Each song serves as a gateway to a different emotion, propelling viewers into a world where rhythm and melody collide with the vibrant tapestry of Kitty's story.

