CRAVITY ‘Masterpiece’ world tour 2023: New dates, tickets, venues & more 

Cravity has announced a new world tour, titled Masterpiece, which is scheduled to take place from June 2 to October 28, 2023, in venues across Asia and North America. The tour is in support of the K-pop group's latest EP, Master: Piece, which was released on March 6, 2023.

The group announced the tour, which will also be their debut in Japan, via a post on their official Instagram page on May 17, 2023 :

Tickets for the American shows are available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/cravity-tickets/artist/2907877 and are currently priced at $129 plus processing fees.

Ticketing details for the rest of the tour have not been released yet. Interested patrons can register at the official Cravity fanpage: https://cafe.daum.net/cravity-official/9KWJ/244, to get updates on ticket details.

Cravity is building momentum for their EP with the tour

Cravity released their latest EP, Master: Piece, on March 6, 2023. The EP peaked at number 2 on the Korean album chart, as well as number 18 on the Japanese album chart.

The group has since set out on their first world tour in support of this, with preliminary concerts in Seoul on May 13, and 14 respectively, followed by their debut live performance in Japan.

The full list of dates and venues for the Cravity tour is given below:

June 2, 2023 - Osaka, Japan at Grand Cube Osaka

June 3, 2023 – Osaka, Japan at Grand Cube Osaka

June 6, 2023 – Yokohama, Japan at Pacifico Yokohama

June 7, 2023 – Yokohama, Japan at Pacifico Yokohama

June 16, 2023 – New York, New York at Webster Hall

June 18, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Copernicus Center

June 20, 2023 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Sala Sinfonica de Bellas Artes

June 22, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Heaven at The Masquerade

June 23, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

June 25, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Avalon Hollywood

July 8, 2023 – Taipei, Taiwan at NTU Sports Center 1F

July 22, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at Estadio

July 29, 2023 – Hong Kong, at Rotunda 3 KITEC

August 5, 2023 – Manila, Philippines at New Frontier Theater

October 28, 2023 – Bangkok, Thailand at Chaengwattana Hall

Tracing Cravity and their music career

The group was formed by the South Korean entertainment company Starship Entertainment, with the seven members being chosen from previous competitions by the company.

The group made its debut with the EP, Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are, which was released on April 14, 2020. The EP was a major chart success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart.

Following the success of their first EP, the group released the sequel to the first EP, Season 2. Hideout: The New Day We Step Into, on August 24, 2020. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart.

The group's third EP, Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice, was released on January 19, 2021. The EP was not as successful as their previous one, peaking at number 3 on the Korean album chart.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album, Liberty: In Our Cosmos, released on March 22, 2022. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart and at number 31 on the Japanese album chart.

