CRAVITY announces first solo concert set to take place in Seoul

K-pop group CRAVITY surprised fans by announcing their very first solo concert, despite struggling with numerous COVID-19 cases within the group.

The nine-member group, which is under the agency Starship Entertainment, made their debut in April 2020, with the hit single Break All The Rules and their extended play Season 1. Hideout : Remember Who We Are.

Ever since their debut, CRAVITY have established their reputation as a global group. Dubbed Monster Rookies, the group became the first 2020 rookie artists to debut on the Billboard K-pop Hot 100. They also won numerous awards including "New Artist of the Year" at the 12th Melon Music Awards, "Best of Next" at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and "Rookie Award" at the 4th Soribada Awards.

The news of the upcoming concert has left all fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

CRAVITY's concert will take place both offline and online

The group's first solo concert since its debut is titled CRAVITY The 1st Concert - Center of Gravity. The concert will take place on two days, April 2 and April 3 at Seoul's Olympic Hall.

CRAVITY OFFICIAL @CRAVITYstarship ]

CRAVITY THE 1ST CONCERT [CENTER OF GRAVITY]



공연 일시

- 2022. 04. 02 (토) 6PM (KST)

- 2022. 04. 03 (일) 5PM (KST)



공연 장소

- 올림픽공원 올림픽홀



자세한 내용은 크래비티 공식 팬카페에서 확인하세요



cafe.daum.net/cravity-offici…



#CRAVITY #크래비티

#CENTER_OF_GRAVITY CRAVITY THE 1ST CONCERT [CENTER OF GRAVITY]공연 일시- 2022. 04. 02 (토) 6PM (KST)- 2022. 04. 03 (일) 5PM (KST)공연 장소- 올림픽공원 올림픽홀자세한 내용은 크래비티 공식 팬카페에서 확인하세요 [📢]CRAVITY THE 1ST CONCERT [CENTER OF GRAVITY]✔공연 일시- 2022. 04. 02 (토) 6PM (KST)- 2022. 04. 03 (일) 5PM (KST)✔공연 장소 - 올림픽공원 올림픽홀자세한 내용은 크래비티 공식 팬카페에서 확인하세요🌟▶ cafe.daum.net/cravity-offici…#CRAVITY #크래비티#CENTER_OF_GRAVITY https://t.co/aMqwtQl73q

While fans of the group based in Seoul will get the opportunity to see them live, international fans need not be disheartened as the concert will also be streamed live for the global audience.

The April 2 performance will reportedly start at 6:00 pm KST, while the April 3 performance will take place an hour earlier at 5:00 pm KST.

Tickets for the upcoming event will be made available for fan club members from March 10 at 8:00 pm KST, and for the general public on March 14 at 8:00 pm KST. They will be available for sale via Melon Ticket.

송스타 @ihju1130



Concert Name: CRAVITY THE 1ST CONCERT [CENTER OF GRAVITY]



Date & Time: April 2nd & 3rd 2022 (Sat 6pm & Sun 5pm KST) (+ONLINE STREAMING)



Venue: Olympic Hall in Seoul Olympic Park



#CRAVITY #크래비티 [Concert Information]Concert Name: CRAVITY THE 1ST CONCERT [CENTER OF GRAVITY]Date & Time: April 2nd & 3rd 2022 (Sat 6pm & Sun 5pm KST) (+ONLINE STREAMING)Venue: Olympic Hall in Seoul Olympic Park [Concert Information]Concert Name: CRAVITY THE 1ST CONCERT [CENTER OF GRAVITY]Date & Time: April 2nd & 3rd 2022 (Sat 6pm & Sun 5pm KST) (+ONLINE STREAMING)Venue: Olympic Hall in Seoul Olympic Park#CRAVITY #크래비티 https://t.co/Rf3a22KMQQ

Meanwhile, CRAVITY was forced to postpone their comeback album LIBERTY : IN OUR COSMOS due to an influx of COVID-19 cases in the group. Seven out of nine members of the group had tested positive, forcing Starship Entertainment to release a statement,

"CRAVITY will immediately halt their scheduled activities and focus on treatment. In consideration of the artists’ health and self-quarantine period, we would like to inform you that the release of the promotional content of their album LIBERTY : IN OUR COSMOS, which is Part 2 [of their first album], and the album release on February 22 have been postponed. We will give you an update about the comeback schedule later."

The album, which was initially supposed to release on February 22, will now drop on March 22.

LIBERTY : IN OUR COSMOS is the second part of their debut album, THE AWAKENING : WRITTEN IN THE STARS.

Edited by Siddharth Satish