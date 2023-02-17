“That’s surreal”: JUNNY dishes on becoming the first-ever soloist to visit 13 countries in Europe within one tour in an Exclusive interview

Talented and versatile K-pop soloist JUNNY has a busy and happening year ahead. After a successful stint in North America, JUNNY is bringing his ambitious Blanc tour to Europe, ticking off a major milestone in his short yet illustrious career so far.

JUNNY has become the first-ever Korea-based soloist to visit 13 countries in Europe within one tour. Between March 12 and April 3, 2023, the Color Me singer will be touring across Europe in various countries like the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, and France.

When asked about his amazing achievement, JUNNY quips excitedly:

“That’s surreal, I feel very proud to be able to do this plus, I've got to thank my fans for making it all possible.”

On August 12 last year, JUNNY released his debut solo album Blanc consisting of the tracks mercury, Obvious, Not About You, Color Me (Feat Chung-ha), Mugshot (Feat UNE), Get Ya! (Feat pH-1), Just a Number, boyhood, and OH!! The multi-genre album was sprinkled with R&B/Soul, Korean Dance, and Folk and received a tremendous response from fans across the world.

In an exclusive chat with SK POP’s Anwaya Mane, JUNNY dished on his upcoming European tour, wanting to visit his Latin American and Asian fans and why this tour has been such a gratifying experience.

JUNNY confesses his plans for this year include releasing new music soon

1) Thank you so much for taking out time to speak with us. Congratulations on your forthcoming European tour. It is an exciting and busy few months ahead. How are you prepping for the long tour?

JUNNY: Thank you very much for having me, I’ve been very busy with the preparations for the tour and also my new projects that are coming out soon. I’ve just been trying to keep my voice healthy and my energy up so I can put on a good show for my fans.

2) You have become the first ever Korea-based soloist to visit 13 countries in Europe within one tour. How does that feel like and what are you looking most forward to?

JUNNY: That’s surreal. I feel very proud to be able to do this, and plus I've got to thank my fans for making it all possible. I’m most looking forward to visiting these amazing countries I’ve never been to and also being able to meet the fans.

3) Your management intends to add more dates after the Europe tour. Do you have a wishlist of places and countries you would like to visit and perform at?

JUNNY: Of course, LATAM (Latin America) for sure, and Asia too, I know I have a lot of my fans over there waiting for those tour dates to drop. We’re working on it so sit tight! I can’t wait to see you all.

4) Due to popular demand, you will be heading back to the U.S. for four more shows. Does the success of the American leg of the Blanc tour feel gratifying to you? Are you excited to meet your American fans again?

JUNNY: So gratifying. Last year was one of the greatest experiences of my life and being able to come back to the US for a part 2, I’m just so glad that I’m able to make it to the cities I wasn’t able to visit last year. Can’t wait to perform for them and give them a good show because they deserve it.

5) What is your daily routine when you are on a long-term tour and what is your post-concert ritual?

JUNNY: Just hydrate, hydrate, hydrate (lol.) Try not to overuse my voice too much and get solid sleeping hours in. The post-concert ritual involves having a solid meal after and a hot shower (chuckles) but I’m usually hyped up from the energy.

6) From conceptualizing to executing a song, what is your favorite aspect of songwriting and why?

JUNNY: I think my favorite has to be the execution part of it - when I get into work mode and just start writing with my team and getting lost in the music, trying to make something dope. When we make progress, we usually listen back to it often and just vibe and if we feel like the song came out really well, there’s usually some dancing here and there.

7) Besides the Blanc tour, what are your plans for 2023? Any new album release in the offing?

JUNNY: New music coming REAL soon, I’ve got a lot prepared for this year and hopefully my fans are ready! I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.

8) We are still in the second month of the New Year! Anything, in particular, you want to achieve this year (professional or personal)?

JUNNY: Just want to have a successful tour, stay healthy, release new music, and show an upgraded, improved version of myself compared to last year.

I’m all about growing as an artist, which is why 2023 looks like it’ll be an amazing year.

More about JUNNY’s European Tour

Ticketmaster Ireland @TicketmasterIre Korean-Canadian artist JUNNY (



Tickets are on sale Monday at 5pm - Korean-Canadian artist JUNNY ( @_jnkmsc_ ) is bringing his European tour to @AcademyDublin Green Room on 16 March 2023.Tickets are on sale Monday at 5pm - bit.ly/3kOlOSb 🎇 Korean-Canadian artist JUNNY (@_jnkmsc_) is bringing his European tour to @AcademyDublin Green Room on 16 March 2023.🎫 Tickets are on sale Monday at 5pm - bit.ly/3kOlOSb https://t.co/16GgbOsV3T

After the successful completion of the first-ever schedule of the Blanc World Tour in North America and Canada with 11 stops in September, including a sold-out show in his home city of Vancouver, Canada.

With four more additional stops in the US. again, the Color Me singer has an exciting European Tour planned ahead for his European JUNNIVERSE. Fans can check out Unbound Entertainment’s official website and social media as well as Ticketmaster’s official accounts for more information on tickets and pre-sales. The tour details are also listed below:

Mar 12 • London, UK • Lafayette

Mar 14 • Manchester, UK • Club Academy

Mar 16 • Dublin, Ireland • The Academy Green Room

Mar 19 • Copenhagen, Denmark • Pumpehuset

Mar 20 • Oslo, Norway • Vulkan Arena

Mar 21 • Stockholm, Sweden • Fryshuset Klubben

Mar 23 • Vienna, Austria • Simm City

Mar 25 • Berlin, Germany • Hole44

Mar 27 • Amsterdam, Netherlands • Melkweg

Mar 28 • Brussels, Belgium • La Madeleine

Mar 31 • Milan, Italy • Santeria Toscana 31

Apr 1 • Zurich, Switzerland • Mascotte

Apr 3 • Paris, France • La Bellevilloise

Disclaimer: The interview has been edited for clarity and grammar purposes.

