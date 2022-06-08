"I set like, five alarms": BLACKPINK's Jennie proves that even celebrities need multiple alarms to wake up in the morning 

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has returned to her official YouTube channel and recently posted some new content for viewers to enjoy. The K-pop idol had been missing in action for quite some time but decided to greet fans via a new video in which she spoke about various topics, including her daily self-care routine.

During her interactive video, Jennie proved to her viewers that despite her immense talent and fame, she too, isn’t too different from everyone else, especially when it comes to waking up in the morning. Speaking about her alarm settings, the K-pop idol stated:

"I set like five alarms and sleep otherwise I can’t wake up."

BLACKPINK's Jennie treats fans to a self-care routine video on her YouTube channel

As many people are aware, the K-pop music industry is rigorous in terms of training and selection; nevertheless, it becomes even more demanding when idols debut and fly to new heights with their musical productions. Endless meetings and rehearsals surely leave artists exhausted and tired.

Jennie from BLACKPINK is one of the most well-known international performers in the music industry. With her exceptional talent, incomparable musical abilities, and charm, the singer proves that she is just like any other average person when it comes to getting out of bed in the morning.

Ever since Jennie created her official YouTube channel, Jennierubyjane Official, the K-pop idol has been entertaining fans with wholesome content and has also invited special guests including her groupmate Jisoo.

While fans look up to Jennie for various reasons, her latest YouTube vlog was probably something the Blinks have been waiting for a while as the singer dropped her special self-care routine and habits in the video.

During her vlog, BLACKPINK's Jennie spoke about her alarm setting and stated that if she ever forgets to set an alarm, her manager usually calls her to make sure she is awake. The key to an effective alarm is the sound and vibration patterns, and Jennie explained that she uses the popular iPhone sound and described that it wakes her up instantly.

"It’s that very common…the one that gives you goosebumps. The basic sound. It’s that default iPhone alarm, nothing special. It’s that alarm that scares you to wake up."

Later in the video, Jennie showed fans her alarm settings, which surprised everyone because the K-pop idol, too, sets many alarms to wake up in the morning. Rather than a few options, Jennie tends to set an alarm for almost every hour of the day with a five-minute gap.

"I have it set on every time. I set like five alarms and sleep, otherwise I can’t wake up. I don’t set a different one every day but choose the time instead. So, if I have to get out at 1, I would set it at 11:00, 11:10, 11:20, and 11:30."

However, BLACKPINK’s Jennie clarified that she usually wakes up after her first alarm, proving that she is certainly responsible when it comes to waking up and getting ready for the day.

Fan reactions

Jennie's alarm schedule rapidly attracted the attention of fans worldwide because of how relatable it was to the general public as soon as she uploaded her fun-filled video. Fans were awestruck by the amusing similarity and agreed with Jennie on her alarm settings.

Gee🧡💐 @DoyenneJennie baby just go to sleep!



#JENNIE10THVLOG

SELF CARE WITH JENNIE Jennie sets her alarm with intervals of 5,10,15, and 20 mins. But this one minute gap?baby just go to sleep!SELF CARE WITH JENNIE Jennie sets her alarm with intervals of 5,10,15, and 20 mins. But this one minute gap? 😂 baby just go to sleep! #JENNIE10THVLOGSELF CARE WITH JENNIE https://t.co/NnL0qenFbK

toby @1738toby the way she sets her alarm, same jennie same🤧 the way she sets her alarm, same jennie same🤧 https://t.co/orYSqjBebo

ً @exilekjn finally we have something in common jennie's alarmfinally we have something in common jennie's alarm 😭 finally we have something in common https://t.co/smZrsbok8z

Despite being on an extended hiatus, BLACKPINK members make it a point to update their fans, known as Blinks, with every possible scheduled activity by uploading pictures and videos from their new projects and collaborations.

While each member has focused on individual activities over the past year and a half, many fans are highly-anticipating the group’s return to the music industry, however, their agency, YG Entertainment, has not released any official notice regarding BLACKPINK’s comeback.

